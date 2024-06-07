How in the World Do We React to Trump's Shock Conviction? The Bible's Got an Answer

“Set on fire by hell.”

It’s hard to imagine a more vivid way of describing something terrible, no-good or diabolically problematic.

When it comes to the flagrant flapping of lips, the Bible details the power of the human tongue like none other.

And with the 2024 presidential election upon us, most of us will be more tempted than normal to babble or tap our keyboards without thinking.

If we’re not careful, we’ll allow our words to run away and do real damage.

Of course, this becomes increasingly problematic in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s conviction last week, which sent shockwaves through the political stratosphere and further ignited an already insane cultural forest fire.

Listen and subscribe to “The Bible’s Guide to Surviving the Election” with Billy Hallowell:

A lot of us have emotions and opinions about what unfolded in the courtroom. But how do we engage? And, more importantly, where do we find the strength for self-control so we don’t burn down relationships and hurt others in the process?

Do you read your Bible daily? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 75% (6 Votes) No: 25% (2 Votes)

Well, it all starts with some old-fashioned self-control.

The Book of James has pretty powerful words on the matter, revealing why we must be incredibly careful when it comes to navigating our tongues.

“So also the tongue is a small member, yet it boasts of great things. How great a forest is set ablaze by such a small fire!” James 3:5 reads, with verse 6 continuing, “And the tongue is a fire, a world of unrighteousness. The tongue is set among our members, staining the whole body, setting on fire the entire course of life, and set on fire by hell.”

We all know the whole sticks and stones mantra, but the reality is: that mess is an ugly lie. Words hurt, have the power to divide friendships and families, and can be completely unforgettable in all the worst of ways.

James goes on to say the tongue is “a restless evil, full of deadly poison.”

Most of us know this because we’ve been hurt by others; some of us know because we’ve used our lips in the worst of ways and, in turn, have harmed people.

We simply have to think deeper before we speak, especially in these emotional moments when rage can send our mouths into a tailspin.

Not only is it not worth losing relationships, but we’re called to love others and to see them as being created in the image of God.

So, as you navigate the Trump conviction, pull back, reflect, and ponder the ways in which you can tame your tongue and show some grace. It’s tough but necessary.

Consider starting with a simple prayer every morning (and throughout the day this week): “Lord, give me self-control in my words, comments, social media activities, and interactions. Help me to reflect you in all I say and do. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

This article appeared originally on Billy Hallowell’s Substack.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.