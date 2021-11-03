Share
Sports
Lifestyle News

World Series Hero Praises 'The Good Lord' During Live Post-Game Interview

 By Jack Davis  November 3, 2021 at 10:21am
Share

Dansby Swanson knew what was important after his Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night, winning the World Series four games to two.

The shortstop played a huge role in the victory, hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Game Six in Houston to put the 5-0 Atlanta lead even farther out of reach.

Swanson also was able to take part in the joyful drama of the final out of the series, fielding a ground ball from Yuli Gurriel, according to Sports Spectrum.

In a post-game interview, he emphasized what mattered the most.

“The good Lord, I mean he’s blessed me so much. Wouldn’t be here without him. Just the peace that he gives me, is just, it’s remarkable. And especially in moments like this, you know, you can never go wrong trusting in that. And, like I said, I’m just so thankful to be here,” he said.

Trending:
Watch: Horrified Jake Tapper's Three-Word Response When He Realized McAuliffe Was Crashing and Burning

Swanson hit a home run in Game Four, and in a post-game interview at the time, he talked about how God has a plan for everyone.

Do we need more athletes like this?

“I’m just so thankful to be here. I really can’t say it enough,” he said. “Getting traded over here, at the time, I didn’t understand it. But God’s always got a plan, and if I’ve learned one thing, it’s having faith in that plan will never fail you. And it’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.”

Prior to the start of the season, he opened up about his faith on the Sports Spectrum Podcast.

“If anything, the lesson that I’ve learned was that you can’t go wrong trusting and growing closer to God,” Swanson said.

“Whatever way that works for you is what works for you. But spend time with God. Legitimately spend time in the words that he wrote through people that were on this earth. Spend time in prayer and meditation and silence. Do these things to grow near to him.”

Related:
Video: Victorious Heavyweight Champion Praises God in Courageous Postfight Interview

“I really started to feel his presence more, and I really started to feel more comfortable with the callings and stuff that he’s put on my heart,” he said.


Swanson has said in the past that God does not just walk with him in the good times.

“When everything is going good, you don’t make any adjustments,” he said in a 2018 interview on the “That Sounds Fun Podcast.” “Failure teaches you so much. We talk about God’s timing is everything. There’s so many things I can start to list out that His timing is everything and me struggling last year was one of them. Last year was miserable. But I’m so tremendously thankful that I went through it.”

“It’s so blessed the fact that we’re even alive. The odds of you being born are ridiculous,” he said.

“He has a plan and to trust and believe in that plan. I came into spring training, I was just like, ‘God I don’t want to have to re-live the same thing I went through last year.’ But there’s just like this overwhelming sense of peace that everything is going to be OK. I prepare with the best of them, I really do, and everything is going to be OK and there’s just this overwhelming sense of comfort from that.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Lawyers for 'Rust' Armorer Float Sabotage Plot to Explain Halyna Hutchins Killing
Two 16-Year-Olds Arrested for Allegedly Killing Spanish Teacher, Then Celebrating on Social Media
Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Caught Seemingly Violating State's Election Laws
DeSantis Pledges Immediate Action Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate: 'The Rule's Going Down'
'Indiana Jones' Crew Member Discovered Dead on Location After Slew of Production Issues
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.