World Series Hero Praises 'The Good Lord' During Live Post-Game Interview

Dansby Swanson knew what was important after his Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night, winning the World Series four games to two.

The shortstop played a huge role in the victory, hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Game Six in Houston to put the 5-0 Atlanta lead even farther out of reach.

Swanson also was able to take part in the joyful drama of the final out of the series, fielding a ground ball from Yuli Gurriel, according to Sports Spectrum.

In a post-game interview, he emphasized what mattered the most.

“The good Lord, I mean he’s blessed me so much. Wouldn’t be here without him. Just the peace that he gives me, is just, it’s remarkable. And especially in moments like this, you know, you can never go wrong trusting in that. And, like I said, I’m just so thankful to be here,” he said.

The home town kid has done it!@LieutenantDans7 is a World Series Champion with the @Braves! #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/Psg2AsgOjo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2021

Swanson hit a home run in Game Four, and in a post-game interview at the time, he talked about how God has a plan for everyone.

“God’s always got a plan and having faith in that plan will never fail you.”@Braves SS Dansby Swanson (@LieutenantDans7) after their Game 4 win! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/CyPhKbZs4J — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) October 31, 2021

“I’m just so thankful to be here. I really can’t say it enough,” he said. “Getting traded over here, at the time, I didn’t understand it. But God’s always got a plan, and if I’ve learned one thing, it’s having faith in that plan will never fail you. And it’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.”

Prior to the start of the season, he opened up about his faith on the Sports Spectrum Podcast.

“If anything, the lesson that I’ve learned was that you can’t go wrong trusting and growing closer to God,” Swanson said.

“Whatever way that works for you is what works for you. But spend time with God. Legitimately spend time in the words that he wrote through people that were on this earth. Spend time in prayer and meditation and silence. Do these things to grow near to him.”

“I really started to feel his presence more, and I really started to feel more comfortable with the callings and stuff that he’s put on my heart,” he said.

The Atlanta Braves,after 20 years,won the World Series.I was moved by the testimonies of Dansby Swanson, Jorge Soler, and Freddie Freeman who gave the glory to God and to their team and coaches rather than themselves. They are truly World Champions.God bless this courageous team! pic.twitter.com/3H8TkPLMeH — Dr.Donald C. McCary (@dr_mccary) November 3, 2021



Swanson has said in the past that God does not just walk with him in the good times.

“When everything is going good, you don’t make any adjustments,” he said in a 2018 interview on the “That Sounds Fun Podcast.” “Failure teaches you so much. We talk about God’s timing is everything. There’s so many things I can start to list out that His timing is everything and me struggling last year was one of them. Last year was miserable. But I’m so tremendously thankful that I went through it.”

“It’s so blessed the fact that we’re even alive. The odds of you being born are ridiculous,” he said.

“He has a plan and to trust and believe in that plan. I came into spring training, I was just like, ‘God I don’t want to have to re-live the same thing I went through last year.’ But there’s just like this overwhelming sense of peace that everything is going to be OK. I prepare with the best of them, I really do, and everything is going to be OK and there’s just this overwhelming sense of comfort from that.”

