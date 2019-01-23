World Trade Center Lit Up in Pink To Celebrate New Abortion Law

The One World Trade Center, or Freedom Tower, glowed pink Tuesday night to celebrate New York’s passage of a bill expanding abortion access and codifying a woman’s right to abort under state law.

HORRIFIC: The One World Trade Center is lit up pink tonight to “celebrate” the passage of a bill that legalized abortion until birth for any reason. pic.twitter.com/tqwvFrWRqs — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 23, 2019

“I am directing that New York’s landmarks be lit in pink to celebrate this achievement and shine a bright light forward for the rest of the nation to follow,” New York Gov. Andrew said in a Tuesday statement.

Governor Cuomo signed the Reproductive Health Act on the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, making good on his promise to add abortion protections to the state constitution, according to the New York Post.

The bill codifies a woman’s right to abort under state law and removes abortion from New York’s criminal code. The bill also allows women to have abortions after 24 weeks in cases where “there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient’s life or health,” according to the legislation.

Nurse practitioners, physicians’ assistants and qualified health care professionals can provide abortions under the legislation.

The law “updates New York’s abortion statues to address constitutional flaws in our laws and recognize a woman’s fundamental right to access safe, legal abortion,” the bill states.

“The Reproductive Health Act is a historic victory for New Yorkers and for our progressive values,” Cuomo also said Tuesday.

BREAKING: New York State Senate just made HISTORY and passed the Reproductive Health Act on the anniversary of #RoevWade! pic.twitter.com/u2diMzgSQW — 📢 PPNYC Action Fund (@PPNYCAction) January 22, 2019

New York’s Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge was also lit Tuesday to celebrate the passage of the bill. The bridge was named after former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and traverses New York’s Hudson River.

Cuomo is looking to pass a separate bill requiring insurance companies to provide free contraceptive care, according to The New York Times.

Governor Cuomo did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

