As World Turns on China, Trump Doubles Down on Alliance with Its Mortal Enemy

For the People’s Republic of China, things don’t look great.

After the communist nation released a pandemic on the world exacerbated by its lies and deceit, countries are less apt than ever to do business with China. Souring relationships with neighbors such as South Korea and Australia are bound to only get worse.

The cherry on top of China’s disaster sundae? President Donald Trump has now publicly doubled down on America’s relationship with Taiwan.

Although Trump signed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act into law March 26, the ramifications will last far into the future.

The law is an affirmation of Taiwan’s important spot in the Pacific and in American foreign relations.

Taipei Act by The Western Journal on Scribd

Now that it’s signed, U.S. policy advocates even more for “Taiwan’s membership in all international organizations in which statehood is not a requirement and in which the United States is also a participant.”

The small island nation historically has been boxed out of global organizations such as the United Nations by its massive rival.

Taiwan, formally the Republic of China, is all that’s left of the nationalists defeated in the country’s bloody civil war. The communists who overtook the mainland rebranded themselves as the People’s Republic of China, now known across the world simply as China.

Less than 100 miles from China, Taiwan is in a precarious position.

The communist regime oversees nearly 1.4 billion people, vastly outnumbering Taiwan’s population of 23 million. Although U.S. defense systems guard the country, Taiwan’s strongest ally is massed across the vast Pacific Ocean.

Without the stubborn island nation, the Chinese communists can never say they’ve truly unified China, a perennial problem in the history of the Asian powerhouse. Invading would likely provoke a full war with the United States.

Chinese officials know this and have been crafting a military and foreign policy network specifically designed to counter America.

Hypersonic missiles and other ship-killing munitions have been tested and stationed along the Chinese coast, helping to close the gap between domestic and U.S. forces.

It’s thought by some this network is preparing for an eventual campaign to take Taiwan and to repel any responding Navy forces.

Now, with the world watching closer than ever, it looks like China’s unification ambitions will have to be moved to the back burner.

Barring a win from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, who helped open up Hollywood and American culture for Chinese censors, it looks like the communist nation is going to have a tough time rebuilding its reputation.

With Trump seemingly unwilling to bend, China might have some tough years ahead of it.

