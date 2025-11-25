Share
'World's Strongest Woman' Winner Disqualified After Being Found to Be a Man

 By Michael Schwarz  November 25, 2025 at 2:21pm
The last 10 or so years of transgender madness have resulted in at least one semi-positive development.

In short, we now understand from experience that people who abetted or celebrated diabolical lies helped enable history’s worst atrocities.

Tuesday on the social media platform Instagram, the Official Strongman Games issued a statement announcing the disqualification of Jammie Booker, a man posing as a woman, who won first place at the World Championships 2025 over the weekend in Arlington, Texas.

“It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women’s Open category,” the statement read.

The statement added that athletes must compete in categories distinguished by “biological sex recorded at birth.”

“We are disappointed on behalf of all those who fairly and legitimately took part that the attention has been taken away from their efforts which deserve celebration, no matter how they performed or where they finished. We stand with them and stand with fairness,” the statement concluded.

In all such circumstances, of course, one’s heart breaks for the actual female who had her rightful victory stolen.

In this case, the original runner-up, Andrea Thompson, recognized the injustice from the beginning.

A remarkable video, posted to the social media platform X on Monday, showed Thompson standing on the podium, holding her second-place trophy, and mouthing the words “This is bulls***. Can we go?”

Meanwhile, Booker stood on the top podium, smiled, raised his trophy, and basked in his unearned glory.

Admittedly, one cannot always identify gender from outward appearance. But in this case Booker left no doubt.

In a strange video posted to YouTube eight years ago, Booker clearly identified himself as a “trans” girl.

While elected Democrats and other lunatics still celebrate this madness, the rest of us refuse to do this any longer. And Booker’s disqualification shows that sanity, despite some tenacious holdouts, has largely returned to women’s sports.

Nonetheless, the sight of a smiling Booker holding his trophy high, coupled with the sound of applause from the audience, reminds us that history’s most grotesque injustices have required nothing more than the acquiescence of ordinary people.

Then, when acquiescence turns to enthusiasm, injustice degenerates into atrocity.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
