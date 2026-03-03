World's Worst Judge? Lib Female Judge Frees 2 Men Who Brought Cash to Hotel Thinking They Were Meeting Girl, 15, for Sex - They Paid $0 Bail

May Heaven protect innocent and law-abiding Americans from liberals, especially liberal female judges.

In fact, send up an extra prayer or two for the innocent and law-abiding people of communist-occupied Massachusetts.

According to the Mass Daily News, Judge Cara L. Krysil of Lowell District Court released without bail two men accused of soliciting sex from a 15-year-old girl.

Krysil also required no GPS monitor and no ankle bracelet. She simply released the two suspects with a warning to stay away from minors. She did seize the passport of one suspect, 45-year-old Marciel Neto, who requested a Portuguese-speaking interpreter at his arraignment.

According to a police incident report, Neto and 53-year-old David Passacantilli responded to a fake escort ad posted online. When they arrived at a hotel carrying more than $1,200 combined and expecting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, undercover officers took them into custody.

Now, thanks to Krysil, they walk free until their next court date, scheduled for April 16.

Unsurprisingly, a Democrat — Gov. Maura Healey — nominated Krysil to the District Court in 2024.

Meanwhile, outraged users on the social media platform X called for Krysil’s dismissal.

fire her immediately!! She is a traitor to this country! — Puddycat (@PatCurran494) March 2, 2026

Healey is packing the courts with loonies, commies and her X girlfriends

We can not allow this to continue — Peter parson (@peter_pars54990) March 2, 2026

Clearly Healy has had an agenda all along! This lawless judicial conduct is tolerated & allowed continuously. The Federal Government or somebody has to step in on this “Zero Bail “ especially for pedophiles, is suicidal conduct that puts our Children’s lives at risk. Blows My… — Jennifer Hazard (@HazardJen) March 2, 2026

Another observant X user identified the broader problem of AWFLs: affluent, white, female liberals.

“We get EXACTLY what we deserve. The AWFULs and Dems voted for this, and they’ll vote for Healey again, because anything bad that happens to other people doesn’t matter. They ignore it, deny it happened, or blame the victim. Unless it happens to them, of course. These monsters are happy to sacrifice others, as long as they feel good about themselves,” the user wrote.

We get EXACTLY what we deserve. The AWFULs and Dems voted for this, and they’ll vote for Healey again, because anything bad that happens to other people doesn’t matter. They ignore it, deny it happened, or blame the victim. Unless it happens to them, of course.

These monsters are… — StevieMonoxide (@StevieDeLuxe1) March 3, 2026

Someday, perhaps a skilled historian or social psychologist will explain why liberal women in the early 21st-century made war on other women and girls. (Then again, most historians and social psychologists also subscribe to woke liberalism, so perhaps not.)

Why, for instance, do some liberal women shout with joy at the prospect of more abortions? Why do some react with homicidal rage when confronted with the lies of transgender ideology?

Moreover, why do they show indifference to the fates of women and girls murdered by illegal immigrants and repeat criminals?

Recently, a violent black criminal argued with a woke female judge who tried to paint him as a victim of systemic racism. Even the criminal had the good sense not to buy that garbage. The judge reduced his recommended sentence anyway.

So what’s the solution? For starters, we might impose consequences on judges who release — without bail — suspects charged with sexual crimes against minors.

Then, perhaps we might do something about the broader problem of child- and victim-hating liberal women in powerful positions.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.