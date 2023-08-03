'Very Worrying Sign': CNN Panicking After Their Poll Shows Head-to-Head Matchup with Biden

CNN polling expert Harry Enten and network host Kate Bolduan fretted Thursday about a recent poll that showed President Joe Biden is less trusted on major issues than Republicans ahead of the 2024 election.

The network ran a chyron that stated most Americans believe the economy is in a “poor condition.”

Bolduan noted a new CNN poll went beyond surveying Americans about issues they were concerned about, to also asking who they trust to fix them.

The network’s own polling found Biden underwater with congressional Republicans on all “major issues.”

Biden trailed the Republicans by a margin of 45 percent to 54 percent.

The CNN poll was conducted from July 1 to July 31 among 1,279 American adults and reported a margin of error of +/- 3.7 points.

As Bolduan discussed the poll’s finding that Biden is less trusted to solve problems than elected Republicans, she said, “This really sticks out.”

Enten concurred with his colleague.

“We know congressional approval rating tends to be very, very low,” Enten said.

CNN poll is sobering reality for Democrats: “More people actually trust congressional Republicans than Biden on the most important issues of the day.” pic.twitter.com/bgfYvWK2VR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 3, 2023

He continued, “Mass murderers sometimes have greater approval ratings than Congress. But what we see here is, more people actually trust congressional Republicans than Biden on the most important issues of the day.”

Enten went on to call the polling a “very worrying sign” for the president.

He concluded, “If [Biden is] doing this poorly against congressional Republicans, imagine how he might do against a presidential candidate from the Republican side.”

Biden’s approval rating has plunged throughout the last year.

The CNN poll found that 58 percent of Americans disapproved of the job he is doing.

CNN noted, “Biden’s overall approval rating stands at 41% in the new poll, about on par with where it’s been since the spring.

“His approval drops to 37% when Americans assess his handling of the economy and further still to 30% for his handling of inflation.”

Only 26 percent of independents said they approve of Biden’s handling of inflation, CNN found.

Fifty-seven percent of the poll’s respondents said they disapproved of Vice President Kamala Harris.

