Here Are the Worst Countries on Earth for Christian Persecution

The newly released World Watch List from the Christian nonprofit Open Doors revealed which nations in the world are the least friendly to believers seeking to follow Jesus Christ and advance His gospel.

The most recent version of the analysis concluded that one in every seven Christians are persecuted worldwide.

That includes one in every five Christians in Africa, as well as two in every five Christians in Asia.

Each nation on the list is scored with a point system tracking “violence and pressure,” which encompasses the number of physical threats toward believers and the various social and legal obstacles they may face for following Jesus.

Specific ideologies and religions — such as Islam, communism, and nationalistic Hinduism — are responsible for the greatest and most severe worldwide Christian persecution.

The worst country in the world for Christians is indeed communist North Korea.

“If someone is discovered to be a Christian, the consequences are unimaginably stark: either imprisonment in one of its notorious labour camps, with little hope of release, or immediate execution. The same fate is likely to await other family members,” Open Doors noted.

The Kim regime ensures that neighbors and family members are incentivized to report Christians, such that “even the slightest hint of worshipping Jesus can have devastating consequences.”

But even still, believers seek to gather “in utmost secrecy and at enormous risk.”

The other nine countries in the highest 10 nations on the World Watch List are all Islamic — from Iran and Sudan to Nigeria and Pakistan.

In Somalia, which ranks second on the list after North Korea, “openly following Jesus is impossible.”

Beyond an outright ban on conversion to Christianity under Sharia law, “conversion to a different religion is seen as betrayal and a dishonouring of country, clan and family.”

The Islamic terrorist group Al-Shabaab meanwhile “wishes to eradicate Christianity and openly executes anyone suspected of being a Christian.”

Nigeria, which is seventh on the list, rose by one spot as violent Islamic groups terrorize Christian communities in the north and central parts of the country.

But the most severe uptick in persecution for countries in the top 10 came from Syria.

“Since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024 — after ruling Syria for more than 50 years — the country has been mostly controlled by forces led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham,” Open Doors said.

“This is an Islamic extremist group with roots in Al Qaeda. The group has made overtures towards moderation and held talks with representatives of Syria’s traditional Christian communities, but it is too soon to know what will come of the new leadership.”

Open Doors encourages believers around the world to pray for their brothers and sisters facing extreme persecution.

“You don’t have to feel helpless watching persecution from a distance,” their website reminds supporters.

“Your faithful prayers are already making an eternal difference.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.