Share
News

'The Worst Day of My Existence': Fox News Analyst Announces His Brother Has Been Murdered in Chicago

 By Richard Moorhead  June 25, 2022 at 12:12pm
Share

This Fox News analyst needs your prayers.

Gianno Caldwell announced that his younger brother had been murdered in the South Side of Chicago in a Saturday tweet.

He’s describing the day of his brother’s death as a the “worst day of my existence.”

Trending:
Pelosi Melts Down Over SCOTUS Decision, Accuses Republicans of Coordinated Nationwide Plot

Caldwell was close to his brother, who looked up to him as a father figure in his life.

Caldwell subsequently confirmed that his 18-year old brother, Christian, had been fatally shot. He wants the justice system to hold those responsible accountable.

Is the violence in Chicago out of control?

“What I’m looking for right now is details from the police to discover who it was that murdered my brother,” said Caldwell.

“My baby brother never had a chance.”

Gun violence is a massive problem in Chicago. The city had a 55 percent increase in homicides in 2020, despite the city’s onerous gun control laws.

Obtaining and carrying a handgun legally is almost impossible in the city of Chicago.

Chicago’s crime problem has driven out some of the city’s residents, threatening its place as a center of the American economy.

Related:
Chicago's Wealthiest Man Pulls His $22 Billion Company from the City Following Crime Complaints, Will Relocate to DeSantis' Florida

Caldwell had previously described an incident in which his brother was attacked by gun-wielding men in 2017, according to Fox News.

At the time, he recounted an interaction with a Democratic state representative representing a Chicago district.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford told him that the Democratic Party had “failed black people, especially because of the violence in Chicago.”

But Caldwell went beyond the understandable call for justice, saying that he’s willing to forgive those responsible for his brother’s death.

“As a Christian who believes in forgiveness, who believes that there is a second path for people who could do something like this, all I want from my little brother, Christian, is justice. That’s it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




'The Worst Day of My Existence': Fox News Analyst Announces His Brother Has Been Murdered in Chicago
Notebook Uncovered with Brian Laundrie's Remains Contains Shocking Confession to Gabby Petito's Murder
Video: Pro-Life Demonstrators Erupt in Jubilation as Roe v. Wade Is Struck Down
Trump Reacts to SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade: 'God Made the Decision'
Roe Is Only the First Domino, Justice Thomas Confirms Historic Ruling May Mean a Revisit of Same-Sex Marriage
See more...

Conversation