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The 'Worst Mayor in America' Is Attempting a Political Comeback -- With a New Party

 By Bryan Chai  March 11, 2026 at 4:41pm
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Well, that’s one way to stage a political comeback.

Tiffany Henyard, the former embattled Democratic mayor of a Chicago suburb, has been known as everything from “super mayor” to the “worst mayor in America.”

And now, it appears Henyard will also be known as a Republican.

According to The Hill, the 42-year-old former mayor of Dolton, Illinois, isn’t just switching parties, but switching states, as well.

Henyard is now running as a Republican in the Fulton County Commission race in Georgia.

She is the only Republican in that race, as she is currently facing four Democratic opponents.

This about-face comes after Henyard lost re-election bids for both mayor and township supervisor in Illinois.

Apparently, just two days after losing that mayoral bid in 2025, Henyard turned around and registered to vote in Georgia.

That all being said, this may end up being one of the shorter-lived political comebacks in recent memory.

The Hill pointed out one major problem with Henyard’s Georgia bid: “Her campaign in Georgia may be short-lived, as county records show she hasn’t lived in the area for more than a year, which is a requirement for candidacy.”

Whether she makes it onto the ballot or not, this is the latest twist in what’s been a roller coaster of a political career for Henyard.

As Fox News pointed out, Henyard burst onto the scene as mayor with an abundance of confidence, dubbing herself a “super mayor.”

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Things would only get dicier after that lofty self-appointment.

Notably, officials in Henyard’s administration were served with FBI subpoenas in 2024 related to an alleged corruption investigation.

While Henyard was never charged, it was an undeniably bad look for the then-Democrat.

Perhaps most alarmingly, Henyard oversaw a disastrous financial period for Dolton. Fox News noted that Dolton’s bank account went from $5.6 million in the positive to $3.6 million in the negative.

Henyard is also alleged to have used Dolton funds for personal use, including paying for an expensive hair and makeup team, as well as a trip to Las Vegas.

Furthermore, Dolton was “delinquent in filing annual financial reports and audits with the state comptroller’s office,” per Fox News.

Amid these scandals, her local constituents and critics would eventually dub her the “worst mayor in America.”

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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