‘The Worst Mayor in the U.S.’ – Trump Rips into Latest 2020 Dem Candidate

President Donald Trump responded to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s entrance into the 2020 presidential race, saying he is the “worst mayor in the U.S.” and a “joke.”

De Blasio officially entered the Democratic primary field via a video announcement on Thursday morning.

Appearing to play to the left end of the Democratic candidate spectrum of the 23 declared candidates, de Blasio began the video saying, “There is plenty of money in this world. There’s plenty of money in this country, it’s just in the wrong hands.”

Much of the announcement was focused on the 45th president. “I’m a New Yorker. I’ve known Trump’s a bully for a long time. This is not news to me or anyone else here, and I know how to take him on,” the mayor said.

De Blasio identified the Trump administration’s short-lived child separation policy at the southern border, the efforts to deny federal funds to sanctuary cities and withdraw from the United Nations’ Paris climate agreement as examples of where he took stands against the president.

“Donald Trump must be stopped. I have beaten him before, and I will do it again,” the mayor proclaimed.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted, “The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!”

De Blasio responded, “NYC has record low crime & record high jobs. We’re investing in working families with free Pre-K & guaranteed health care. #ConDon taking advantage of working families is no joke…As President, I’ll put working people first.”

Later in the day, Trump released a video taken on board Air Force One addressing de Blasio’s candidacy.

“I just heard that the worst mayor in the history of New York City, and without question the worst mayor in the United States, is now running for president. It will never happen,” Trump said.

“I wish him luck, but really it’d be better off if you got back to New York City and did your job for the little time you have left,” he added.

.@BilldeBlasio is the worst Mayor in the history of New York City – he won’t last long! pic.twitter.com/NyYntsX573 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019

On Monday, de Blasio held a conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in mid-town Manhattan to tout his New York City Green New Deal.

The apparently unapproved event was met with some jeers and people holding signs that read “Trump 2020” and “Worst Mayor Ever.”

Scene in lobby of Trump tower as Trump supporters try to drown out de Blasio rally with signs saying “worst mayor ever” pic.twitter.com/5xo7wYpHKI — Melissa Russo (@MelissaRusso4NY) May 13, 2019

The president’s son Eric Trump, who leads the Trump Organization, tweeted at the mayor afterward, “The fact that the Mayor of a major city would attack an iconic organization (which employs thousands of hardworking New York taxpayers) for his own political gain is an abuse of power, unethical and simply counterintuitive.”

(1/4) The fact that the Mayor of a major city would attack an iconic organization (which employs thousands of hardworking New York taxpayers) for his own political gain is an abuse of power, unethical and simply counterintuitive. @NYCMayor — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 13, 2019

“@NYCMayor if you ever think there is an initiative that would be great for New York, I would be happy to come to city hall and visit you anytime. But forcing a pop-up press conference in our lobby is simply childish,” he added.

De Blasio replied, “Spare me. You and your dad have spent decades evading taxes and stiffing your workers. NYC’s Green New Deal is one law the Trumps won’t get away with breaking. Fix your buildings or pay the price.”

President Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani also jumped into the fray tweeting, “It is painful to see the quality of life, in the city I love, deteriorate. Mayor Bloomberg preserved it. The incumbent inherited a well run, and maintained, city. It took awhile for him to ruin it but now everyone sees it and comments on it. It’s a shame.”

De Blasio asked self-described Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to swear in the mayor for his second term in January.

Sanders is currently running a distant second in the Democratic presidential primary race, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in first place with 39.8 percent, followed by Sanders at 16.3 percent, while the other candidates in the field are registering at single-digit support.

The first televised debates for the candidates are slated for the end of June in Miami, Florida.

