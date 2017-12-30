The Western Journal

‘Worst Prediction Of The Year’: Sarah Sanders Takes a Swing at New York Times’ Paul Krugman

By George Upper
December 30, 2017 at 2:17pm

Paul Krugman, The New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize winning economist, has another award to put up on his mantle.

Well, he’ll have to take a screenshot of it, but still.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Krugman’s Nov. 9, 2016, prediction of a doomed economy under President Donald Trump the “Worst prediction of the year.”

Sanders tweeted the honor for the world to see Friday.

“It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging,” Krugman wrote shortly after midnight as the election results were still coming in. “When might we expect them to recover?”

“Frankly, I find it hard to care much, even though this is my specialty,” he continued. He neglected to mention how, despite it being his specialty, he missed the rather obvious fact that the markets were reacting not to Trump’s victory, but to the unexpectedness of Trump’s victory.

The markets don’t like to be surprised. One can only assume that fact was covered in neither his undergraduate education at Yale nor his two graduate degrees from MIT.

“The disaster for America and the world has so many aspects that the economic ramifications are way down my list of things to fear,” Krugman continued.

What, specifically, concerned Krugman more than the “economic ramifications” of Trump’s presidency went unsaid, but if radical Islamic terrorism in the form of the Islamic State group was one of his issues, that fear would appear to have been misplaced as well, as they have all but been eradicated by Trump’s new strategy.

With regard to the economy specifically, the numbers would appear to speak for themselves.

As The Daily Caller reported, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has soared since Trump’s election, setting 87 new record highs.

Despite two record-breaking hurricanes, GDP growth is up significantly and expected to stay there — or perhaps inch up further.

Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta said at a recent round table event  that in September, the U.S. had seen “the highest total employment level ever in the United States.” In fact, Acosta stated that he expected that, when all the numbers were in, 2 million new jobs would have been created in the U.S. since Trump took office.

Meanwhile, Krugman, as recently as Dec. 22, was continuing to claim on Twitter that “Trump’s job promises would turn out to be completely empty.”

It’s not out of the question that he’s already gunning for another trophy.

 

 

