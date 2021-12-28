Maybe the beleaguered Kamala Harris can smile a bit this week.

The incredibly unpopular vice president has bested President Joe Biden’s poll numbers.

A Gallup poll on Monday found Harris with a 46 percent approval rating compared with 44 percent for Biden. Also, the president’s disapproval rating is higher than hers, 53 percent to 49 percent.

A day after the Gallup results were published, Rasmussen released a daily tracking poll that showed even poorer numbers for Biden: 41 percent approval and 58 percent disapproval.

There is an obvious lack of confidence in leadership from the White House.

Of course, a Biden supporter might say the poll numbers are low this week because the president in so many words conceded federal defeat in battling COVID-19, saying it was a state matter.

It stands to reason that admitting he had failed to deliver on a key campaign promise would hurt his poll numbers.

But that’s not a factor in the Gallup poll: That survey was conducted Dec. 1-16, so Biden’s COVID statement Monday had no effect.

Rasmussen’s polling included Tuesday, but Biden’s numbers, already tanking, showed little change.

Recent results for the president included 40 percent approval and 58 disapproval on Monday and 41 approval and 57 disapproval on Thursday.

Biden’s poll numbers have been mediocre all along. On Jan. 22, immediately following inauguration, he was at 48 approval and 45 disapproval, according to Rasmussen.

His highest approval rating in that survey — 55 percent — was on May 21, with a disapproval rating of 43 percent. He hasn’t topped 50 percent since July 21.

Democrats seemingly planned for Harris to eventually take over for the increasingly feeble Biden.

But given her horrendous showing in the 2020 Democratic primary, Harris’ selection as vice president remains a mystery, aside from her ability, as a woman of color, to check the right boxes of intersectionality.

Her performance in the primary could be seen as a predictor of how she is viewed as vice president.

RealClearPolitics’ tracking of varied polls showed Harris has never been above a 45 percent approval rating since the summer.

Although the vice president had 54 percent approval on Jan. 22, her numbers went consistently negative in August and stayed there. Her RealClearPolitics average Oct. 16 to Dec. 21 showed Harris at 39.7 approval and 52.7 disapproval.

Meanwhile, the Gallup poll released Monday showed Supreme Court Justice John Roberts with the highest approval rating of 11 federal officials surveyed: 60 percent approval and 34 percent disapproval of how he is doing his job.

Chief Justice John Roberts is the best rated of 11 prominent U.S. leaders, with 60% of Americans approving of how he’s handling his job. https://t.co/yJJQDc7FEh — GallupNews (@GallupNews) December 27, 2021

Other Gallup polling approvals/disapprovals of job performance were: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, 53 percent approval and 40 percent disapproval; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 52/47; Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 49/43; Attorney General Merrick Garland, 49/43; House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, 46/49; Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, 44/53; Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, 40/48; and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, 34/63.

The telephone survey of a random sample of 811 adults had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

