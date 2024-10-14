Share
Commentary

'Worst Word Salad' Yet: Kamala Harris Brings Up Strange Story About Constellations During Rough Interview Moment

 By Randy DeSoto  October 14, 2024 at 2:25pm
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered what was called her “worst word salad” yet when trying to compare Republican Donald Trump’s rhetoric to star alignment.

The strange moment came while Harris was appearing on former CNN commentator Roland Martin’s podcast, which was posted on Monday.

Martin was trying to argue that negative comments Trump has made about Detroit, Milwaukee, Oakland, Washington, D.C., and Chicago are because of their large black populations.

“He’s singling out cities where there are significant African Americans, and that’s who he is talking about — black people,” the host asserted.

“Yes,” Harris immediately replied. She then paused for an uncomfortable moment and began, “You know, there’s this whole …”

The candidate appeared to switch directions midstream, observing, “I talked with somebody once who said, ‘You know, if you just look at where the stars are in the sky, don’t look at ’em as just random things. If you just look at ’em as points, look at the constellation – what does it show you?'”

Yes, constellations do make discernible shapes, and there are 88 of them one can see with the naked eye, according to NASA.

Similarly, Harris argued Trump’s comments make a pattern.

Should Kamala Harris leave politics?

“You just outlined it Roland. What does it show you? That the cities that he picks on in terms of black population or black mayor or both. C’mon,” she said.

X user Johnny Maga posted on the social media platform in response: “Kamala attempts discussing stars and constellations, ends up delivering the worst word salad in human history. This is a major party presidential nominee, folks.”

Well, most of the large cities in the country have a significant black population, so if Trump were to speak negatively about any of them, Harris and Martin would say, “See, it’s because black people live there.”

Trump’s remarks last week to the Detroit Economic Club were actually, on the whole, quite hopeful regarding the city.

In his speech, the 45th president spoke about reviving the auto industry and bringing down inflation that was created during the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, due to bad, big government economic policies.

“I don’t think anything that we’re talking about today is high on [Harris’] list,” the 45th president said. “The whole country’s going to be like — You want to know the truth? It will be like Detroit.”

“Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president,” he added. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”

Trump recounted that Detroit had been the center of auto innovation for years, with products like the muscle car, the minivan and the SUV.

But he blamed “globalist politicians” for allowing Detroit to lose its place in the world as the top auto manufacturer, due to bad trade deals.

“Detroit was decimated as if by a foreign army,” he contended.

Overall, Trump offered hope that Detroit and the nation as a whole can experience a new golden age economically, but not by continuing with the Biden-Harris big government, globalist agenda.

Rather, the key is a return to putting the American worker first through the tax, trade and regulatory reforms he would institute.

Harris’ constellation comments about Trump were a clear bid to try to convince black voters to back her candidacy.

A New York Times/Siena College poll of black voters published over the weekend found only 70 percent of black men and 78 percent of black Americans overall plan to vote for her, which is down from 90 percent support for Biden in 2020 and 92 percent for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Harris cannot lose that percentage of black voter support and still win the presidency.

Something tells me, her constellation remarks about Trump will not be a convincing argument in changing voters’ minds.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




