'Worst Word Salad' Yet: Kamala Harris Brings Up Strange Story About Constellations During Rough Interview Moment

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered what was called her “worst word salad” yet when trying to compare Republican Donald Trump’s rhetoric to star alignment.

The strange moment came while Harris was appearing on former CNN commentator Roland Martin’s podcast, which was posted on Monday.

Martin was trying to argue that negative comments Trump has made about Detroit, Milwaukee, Oakland, Washington, D.C., and Chicago are because of their large black populations.

“He’s singling out cities where there are significant African Americans, and that’s who he is talking about — black people,” the host asserted.

“Yes,” Harris immediately replied. She then paused for an uncomfortable moment and began, “You know, there’s this whole …”

The candidate appeared to switch directions midstream, observing, “I talked with somebody once who said, ‘You know, if you just look at where the stars are in the sky, don’t look at ’em as just random things. If you just look at ’em as points, look at the constellation – what does it show you?'”

Yes, constellations do make discernible shapes, and there are 88 of them one can see with the naked eye, according to NASA.

Similarly, Harris argued Trump’s comments make a pattern.

“You just outlined it Roland. What does it show you? That the cities that he picks on in terms of black population or black mayor or both. C’mon,” she said.

X user Johnny Maga posted on the social media platform in response: “Kamala attempts discussing stars and constellations, ends up delivering the worst word salad in human history. This is a major party presidential nominee, folks.”

Kamala attempts discussing stars and constellations, ends up delivering the worst word salad in human history. This is a major party presidential nominee, folks. pic.twitter.com/bKQYKxDM5X — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 14, 2024

Well, most of the large cities in the country have a significant black population, so if Trump were to speak negatively about any of them, Harris and Martin would say, “See, it’s because black people live there.”

Trump’s remarks last week to the Detroit Economic Club were actually, on the whole, quite hopeful regarding the city.

In his speech, the 45th president spoke about reviving the auto industry and bringing down inflation that was created during the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, due to bad, big government economic policies.

“I don’t think anything that we’re talking about today is high on [Harris’] list,” the 45th president said. “The whole country’s going to be like — You want to know the truth? It will be like Detroit.”

“Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president,” he added. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”

Trump in Detroit: The whole country will be like Detroit if Kamala Harris is your president pic.twitter.com/KW3nqtuSd9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Trump recounted that Detroit had been the center of auto innovation for years, with products like the muscle car, the minivan and the SUV.

But he blamed “globalist politicians” for allowing Detroit to lose its place in the world as the top auto manufacturer, due to bad trade deals.

“Detroit was decimated as if by a foreign army,” he contended.

Overall, Trump offered hope that Detroit and the nation as a whole can experience a new golden age economically, but not by continuing with the Biden-Harris big government, globalist agenda.

Rather, the key is a return to putting the American worker first through the tax, trade and regulatory reforms he would institute.

Harris’ constellation comments about Trump were a clear bid to try to convince black voters to back her candidacy.

🚨 CNN ANALYST: Woah… Kamala Harris is having the worst performance among black men in DECADES. She is doing worse than Obama, Clinton AND Biden. The bottom line is: Harris is putting in a historically weak performance with black men. pic.twitter.com/EtLB8lKx1a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2024

A New York Times/Siena College poll of black voters published over the weekend found only 70 percent of black men and 78 percent of black Americans overall plan to vote for her, which is down from 90 percent support for Biden in 2020 and 92 percent for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Harris cannot lose that percentage of black voter support and still win the presidency.

Something tells me, her constellation remarks about Trump will not be a convincing argument in changing voters’ minds.

