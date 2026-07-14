'Worst of the Worst': ICE Announces Arrests of Scores of Murderers, Pedophiles, And Drug Traffickers

The Department of Homeland Security, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, had a busy weekend.

In a Monday news release, DHS announced that ICE agents had rounded up more criminal illegal aliens characterized as “worst of the worst.”

The announcement included photos and descriptions of 15 criminals convicted of everything from second-degree murder to sexual exploitation of children.

Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis credited ICE’s rank-and-file agents.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekends, the men and women of ICE law enforcement were working around the clock to arrest criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, child sexual abuse, assault, and drug trafficking,” Bis said.

Of course, the wording of the announcement also reflected a change in tone and priorities.

Earlier this year, for instance, President Donald Trump signaled that he wanted a “softer touch” in immigration enforcement. That represented a departure from his 2024 campaign, when he promised the largest deportation operation in American history.

In other words, the Trump administration has shifted from mass deportation to a focus on criminal illegal aliens. Bis’ statement reflected as much.

“Under President Trump and Secretary [Markwayne] Mullin,” she added, “ICE will continue to make America safe again and remove criminal illegal aliens. Nearly 70 percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

The 15 criminals arrested over the weekend do indeed qualify as “worst of the worst.”

For instance, ICE agents nabbed Omar Alejandro Radillo-Gonzalez, guilty of second-degree murder in California.

Agents also arrested illegal aliens guilty of sex crimes against children. That list included Rafael Aquino-Mateo of Mexico, Jimmy Alberto Castro-Rodriguez of Nicaragua, Jesus Huizar-Macias of Mexico, Santos Anaya-Alday of Mexico, and Naif Jamal Aldossary of Saudi Arabia.

Others on the list committed aggravated assault, sexual battery, and drug crimes.

The weekend arrests came at a time when ICE agents face increasing threats of assault from hostile suspects.

On Monday, for instance, an ICE agent in Maine reportedly shot and killed a driver who resisted arrest. A witness alleged that the driver tried using his vehicle to run over the agent.

A similar incident occurred last week in Houston, Texas. There, ICE agents shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo after Araujo, according to an ICE statement, “weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer, resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has reportedly begun the process of building its own fleet of deportation planes to operate 24/7.

Polling shows that a majority of Americans want to see all illegal aliens deported.

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