'WOW': Big Name Republican Declares His Candidacy for Speaker

 By Johnathan Jones  October 4, 2023 at 9:50am
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has officially thrown his hat into the ring in the race to replace ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The California Republican became the first speaker to be voted out of the position in the history of the House on Tuesday following a 216-210 vote that saw eight Republicans join Democrats in voting to unseat McCarthy.

McCarthy has said he will not run again for the position.

“I will not run for speaker again. I’ll have the [Republican] conference pick somebody else,” McCarthy told reporters after he was unseated, NBC News reported.

He was only House Speaker for nine months, receiving the gavel in January following a marathon of 15 rounds of voting.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was among a handful of McCarthy’s GOP colleagues who opposed his bid for the speakership.

Gaetz led the successful effort on Tuesday to oust McCarthy after accusing him of betraying the conservative agenda to placate Democrats in the House.

Would Jim Jordan be a good speaker?

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the interim speaker until a permanent replacement for McCarthy is agreed upon.

On Tuesday evening, Politico reported Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, was entertaining a bid to become speaker.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky shared the article on social media, saying Jordan would be his first choice to become McCarthy’s replacement.

Gaetz concurred in a response to Massie’s post.

According to Scott Wong of NBC News, Jordan told reporters on Wednesday morning he is running.

Politico confirmed the report while also noting Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is also considering a run.

Fox News host Sean Hannity reported on Tuesday night that former President Donald Trump is open to becoming House Speaker after a number of Republicans vowed to nominate him for the job.

 

 

