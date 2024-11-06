'Wow': CNN Stunned by Number of Battleground Independents Breaking for Trump

All CNN anchor Jake Tapper could say was “wow” when he heard that exit polling showed Republican Donald Trump besting Democrat Kamala Harris by 11 percentage points among independents in Georgia.

“Four years ago, Joe Biden won independent voters in Georgia when he won the state by nine points,” CNN political director David Chalian said.

“So we’ve seen a swing of 20 points towards Trump in terms of the margin. From a nine-point advantage four years ago with independents for Biden to now an 11-point advantage with independents for Trump in Georgia,” he explained.

“WOW.” CNN shows President Trump leading in Georgia pic.twitter.com/9Vh42077zq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

“Wow, Dana, that is really significant,” Tapper said to fellow anchor Dana Bash.

“We see some incremental changes here and there. When it comes to the young voters, she’s doing slightly better. Non-college whites, he’s doing slightly better,” Tapper said.

“But that independent swing is wild,” Tapper asserted.

CBS News exit polling shows Georgia independents are currently breaking for Trump. This is a group who went for Biden in 2020 by 9 points. For Georgia independents, the economy was their top issue. Note: these numbers may change as additional exit poll results come in through the… pic.twitter.com/ymyOPoFvPb — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2024

“It’s a huge swing,” Bash agreed.

CBS News exit polling also showed Harris losing two percentage points of support with black voters in Georgia compared to 2020, now garnering 86 percent of the demographic.

CBS News exit polling shows Vice President Kamala Harris getting the support of 86% of the Black vote in Georgia. She is doing a better with Black women than with Black men, just as President Biden did in 2020. Former President Donald Trump is maintaining his support among White… pic.twitter.com/sVtQblKq9j — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2024

The top issues for voters nationally were the economy, 51 percent; immigration, 20 percent; state of democracy, 12 percent; abortion, 6 percent; and foreign policy, 4 percent.

CBS News exit polling currently shows that the economy is the top issue for Trump voters, followed by immigration. Note: these numbers may change as additional exit poll results come in through the night. pic.twitter.com/5jDAKIXVlU — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2024

Trump polls better than Harris on handling the economy and immigration, the two most important issues voters identified.

