News

'Wow': CNN Stunned by Number of Battleground Independents Breaking for Trump

 By Randy DeSoto  November 5, 2024 at 7:08pm
All CNN anchor Jake Tapper could say was “wow” when he heard that exit polling showed Republican Donald Trump besting Democrat Kamala Harris by 11 percentage points among independents in Georgia.

“Four years ago, Joe Biden won independent voters in Georgia when he won the state by nine points,” CNN political director David Chalian said.

“So we’ve seen a swing of 20 points towards Trump in terms of the margin. From a nine-point advantage four years ago with independents for Biden to now an 11-point advantage with independents for Trump in Georgia,” he explained.

“Wow, Dana, that is really significant,” Tapper said to fellow anchor Dana Bash.

“We see some incremental changes here and there. When it comes to the young voters, she’s doing slightly better. Non-college whites, he’s doing slightly better,” Tapper said.

“But that independent swing is wild,” Tapper asserted.

“It’s a huge swing,” Bash agreed.

CBS News exit polling also showed Harris losing two percentage points of support with black voters in Georgia compared to 2020, now garnering 86 percent of the demographic.

The top issues for voters nationally were the economy, 51 percent; immigration, 20 percent; state of democracy, 12 percent; abortion, 6 percent; and foreign policy, 4 percent.

Trump polls better than Harris on handling the economy and immigration, the two most important issues voters identified.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Conversation