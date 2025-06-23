Wow: Simone Biles' Ex-Teammate Yanks the Curtain Back on What the Gold Medalist Is Really Like

One of gymnast Simone Biles’ former Team USA teammates has alleged that she was also “belittled and bullied” by the Olympic star.

Retired competitive gymnast MyKayla Skinner first made the bombshell accusation while speaking on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show” on June 16 about her decision to speak up on behalf of women’s rights activist Riley Gaines, who was recently belittled by Biles.

“[T]hroughout my career, there’s been many times where I have been belittled and bullied by Simone and have wanted to keep quiet for the other athletes,” she told Fox News host Will Cain.

“And there has been just many times through my Olympic journey and through camps, training, everything that we have gone through … where she has come and belittled all of us,” she added.







She went on to cite the most traumatizing example of bullying that she’d experienced from Biles.

“So one of the big incidents happened last year during the Olympic Games,” she explained. “I had multiple fans reach out that wanted me to go publicly live on a YouTube live and to make a YouTube video commentating [on the] Olympic trials.”

“And then during my short 15-minute YouTube video, they had taken a clip from it and had twisted my words, and it had gone viral, and then the bullying had happened,” she added.

At first she and Biles “had a conversation” and the bullying died down, but it then picked right back up again.

“I was getting bullied,” Skinner continued. “My publicist was also getting bullied, hateful threats, comments, and comments on my family and my daughter. And I had reached out to Simone personally and got no response, no response from the girls.”

Speaking with Deseret News after her Fox News interview, she added that, to this day, she hasn’t spoken to Biles since they had that “conversation” during last year’s embarrassing Olympics.

But she’s no longer thinking about it thanks to Gaines, whose pro-women activism taught her how “to have a voice.”

“Enough is enough. I’m tired of not being able to have a voice, and Riley has taught me to have a voice, to stand up,” she said. “And I hope I can help other people see that they have a voice, as well.”

Skinner first used her voice on June 13, when she released a surprising statement through One America News Network defending Gaines after Biles called her a “sore loser” for campaigning against men in women’s sports:

OAN received an official statement on behalf of @mykaylaskinner: “As an athlete who has dedicated years to a sport, I’ve always believed that true competition should elevate us—not diminish others. That’s why it’s deeply troubling to see @Simone_Biles publicly label a fellow… pic.twitter.com/owcjv7JejB — One America News (@OANN) June 13, 2025

“As an athlete who has dedicated years to a sport, I’ve always believed that true competition should elevate us—not diminish others,” Skinner said in her statement. “That’s why it’s deeply troubling to see @Simone_Biles publicly label a fellow female athlete a ‘sore loser’ — simply for expressing valid concerns about fairness in women’s sports.”

“I commend and appreciate @Riley_Gaines_ for having the courage to speak up. Women like her are not only standing for fairness, but for the future of female athletics itself. She deserves support—not ridicule,” she added.

Biles did eventually apologize to Gaines.

As for why she waited so long to speak up, Skinner attributed it to Biles’ insanely large following and popularity.

“I’ve wanted to stay silent through this because she has a huge platform,” she told Fox News.

