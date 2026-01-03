'Wrath of American Justice': AG Pam Bondi Outlines Criminal Charges That Could Put Maduro Away for Good

A dictator who’s been a thorn in the side of the United States for years is now facing decades in American prison cells.

After the overnight lightning strike on Venezuela ordered by President Donald Trump that resulted in the capture of now-former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday took to social media to showcase the criminal charges facing the deposed strongman.

And it’s enough to put him away for a very long time.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

“Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York,” Bondi wrote, notably omitting any title before Maduro’s name.

“Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”

The narco-terrorism charge alone is enough for Maduro, 63, to face the death penalty, or go to prison for the rest of his life.

The prospect of life behind bars is a far cry from the power Maduro employed as the strongman of Caracas after inheriting the post of president from the now-deceased Hugo Chavez in 2013.

Through three American presidencies — Barack Obama, Trump’s first term, and Joe Biden — Maduro had been an international figure largely defined by his opposition to the administration in Washington.

Now, like former Panamian dictator Manuel Noriega and former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, he’s ended up in American custody. Both of those leaders died as prisoners. Noriega in a Panamian hospital, as The New York Times reported; Hussein at the end of a hangman’s rope in Iraq.

And Bondi’s post left no illusions about her Justice Department’s determination to make sure he pays for his crimes.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” she wrote about Maduro and his wife, Cilia.

She also made sure to mention the parties responsible for Maduro’s capture — Trump and the American forces that carried out the strike.

“On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers.”

