Commentary

Wray Tries to Change Question About FBI Presence at Capitol on Jan. 6, But GOP Rep Doesn't Let It Slide

 By Randy DeSoto  July 12, 2023 at 4:38pm
During congressional testimony on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray tried to evade a question about the bureau’s presence in the crowd at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona sought to corner Wray during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in a way similar to what Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas did with a top FBI official in 2022.

Biggs started his line of questioning by citing a recent report that former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said the crowd of protesters on Jan. 6 was “filled with federal agents.”

“Would you agree with him that it was filled with federal agents?” Biggs asked Wray.

“I would really have to see more closely exactly what he said and get the full context to be able to evaluate it,” the FBI director responded.

Republican Lawmakers Uncover Email Chain That Shows 'Ultimate Purpose' of Hunter Biden's Burisma Role: Report

Biggs followed up by asking how many agents and human resources the FBI had present on Jan. 6. Wray continued to dance around the question.

“It’s going to get confusing because it depends on when we deployed and responded to the breach that occurred,” he said.

Come on, man. The question is how many FBI agents were covertly ensconced among the protesters.

Do you think the FBI had a significant presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Biggs pointed this out to him: “You and I both know we’re talking different things here.”

“Please don’t distract here because we’re focusing on those who were there in an undercover capacity on Jan. 6. How many were there?” the congressman asked again.

“I’m not sure that I can give you the number as I sit here,” Wray answered. “I’m not sure there were undercover agents on scene.”

Biggs was clearly getting frustrated.

“I find that kind of a remarkable statement, director,” the Arizonan said. “At this point, you don’t know whether there were undercover federal agents, FBI agents in the crowd or in the Capitol on Jan. 6?”

'Can I Just Take a Moment?' Pence Forced to Stall After Tucker Asks the Question on Everyone's Mind

Wray responded by saying there are FBI court filings that address these issues, and he did not want to stray from what those filings contain.

Classic response. In other words, he’s saying, “I’d really like to give you a number, but I just can’t because of ongoing litigation.”

Biggs was not satisfied.

“I thought I heard you say you didn’t know whether there were FBI agents or informants or human sources in the Capitol or in the vicinity on Jan. 6. Did I misunderstand you?” he asked.

This could be dangerous territory if documentation becomes public someday showing Wray knew of FBI assets in the crowd.

“Well, I referred very specifically to undercover agents,” Wray said.

“Are you acknowledging, then, there were undercover agents?” Biggs asked.

“As I sit here right now, I do not believe there were undercover agents on scene,” Wray replied.

Biggs went back to the overarching question: “Did you have any assets present that day in the crowd?”

Finally, there seemed to be the slightest admission by Wray that the FBI did have “confidential human sources” present.

“There are court filings that I think speak to this that I’m happy to make sure we get to you, assuming they’re not under seal, and that can better answer the question than I can as I sit here right now,” Wray said.

Biggs later tweeted, “FBI Director Wray just told me he ‘does not believe’ there were any undercover FBI agents in or around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. This claim has been already debunked — including by the former U.S. Capitol Police Chief.”

“Wray will be held accountable for this lie,” the congressman promised.

In January 2022, Cruz questioned then-FBI Assistant Executive Director Jill Sanborn during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the role the bureau may have played in the Capitol incursion.

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked.

“Sir, I’m sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods,” Sanborn answered.

Cruz then asked a broader question: “Did any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of Jan. 6? Yes or no.”

“Sir, I can’t answer that,” Sanborn replied.

The responses that Wray and Sanborn gave, coupled with Sund’s statement that there were many federal assets among the crowd on Jan. 6, seem to be pretty definitive proof there were.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation