Retired wrestling star Hulk Hogan shared some good news with the world Wednesday.

The 70-year-old, whose real name is Terry Bollea, announced on social media that he had been baptized at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida.

The accompanying video showed a pastor lowering the celebrity — who wore all white, including T-shirt, pants and his trademark head scarf, as well as a large silver cross — into the water.

After Hogan was raised upright, he wrapped the pastor in a bear hug in his still-imposing, muscular arms — the same arms that slammed many an opponent violently to the mat during his wrestling days.

Hogan posted about his “total surrender and dedication to Jesus” and called it “the greatest day of my life.”

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

Hogan talked about his faith in an April post on X.

“I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game,” he explained.

“But now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior.”

I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God,the main event theme of surrender,service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord… pic.twitter.com/SxcOJJwtRL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 9, 2023

Fans across the country — and the globe — responded with their good wishes Wednesday.

“Huge congratulations this is incredible news,” author and influencer Oli London said.

Huge congratulations this is incredible news — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 20, 2023

Gab CEO Andrew Torba simply responded, “Praise God.”

Praise God — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) December 21, 2023



One poster brought up Hogan’s well-known use of the term “brother” to welcome the star to the family of God.

“You’ve been calling us brother for decades. Now we really are,” he said. “Congrats and welcome to the family.”

You’ve been calling us brother for decades. Now we really are. Congrats and welcome to the family. — Not That Dave (@DavePosMil) December 20, 2023



Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, was also baptized in the ceremony, with the pastor and her husband both helping to dip her under the water.

God is doing great things at Indian Rocks! https://t.co/KCmHdLWcoO — Indian Rocks Baptist Church (@indianrocksbc) December 20, 2023



“God is doing great things at Indian Rocks!” the church posted on X.

