Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden appeared to accidentally refer to presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as “president-elect” on Tuesday.

While talking about the new coronavirus vaccines that are being distributed, he mentioned how Harris received her shot earlier that day.

“I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took it, took hers today for the same reason,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware, according to the New York Post.

Sure this was likely just another Biden gaffe. But is he wrong?

It has been clear from the start that in comparison to typical vice presidents, Biden’s vice president would have to be someone who was younger and willing to take on an active role in the administration.

At age 78, Biden would be the oldest president sworn in should he be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

If elected, Joe Biden would be the oldest president in American history. Here’s what he had to say about his physical and mental acuity: https://t.co/qh8sivDuZK pic.twitter.com/WSsHvN2dIT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020

By contrast, Harris is 56 years old.

Biden has suggested in the past that he wants to serve as a transition president to younger progressive leadership and that he wants other people at the helm beside him.

These young leaders represent not just the next generation, but the diversity of our great nation. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/bKpUrUbC0K — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 19, 2020

Citing concerns about his age, reports even surfaced last year indicating Biden would not run for re-election if he became president.

“If Biden is elected … he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for re-election,” an adviser to the Biden campaign told Politico in December 2019.

According to four people who regularly talk to Biden, it is virtually inconceivable that he would run for re-election in 2024 https://t.co/qJ0OWgsLKT — POLITICO (@politico) December 11, 2019

Harris would easily sail to the Democratic nomination if Biden decides against a second term, making her one of the most progressive presidential nominees in United States history.

The late Sen. John McCain said during the 2000 election, “The vice president has two duties. One is to inquire daily as to the health of the president, and the other is to attend the funerals of third-world dictators. And neither of those do I find an enjoyable exercise.”

Harris is not only looking forward to these exercises, but almost certainly has her sights set on the Resolute Desk as well.

