What's Wrong with Biden's Hands and Face in This Pic? Eagle-Eyed Social Media Users Spot Disturbing Details

Chris D. Jackson is a man in need of a PhotoShop professional.

Jackson, a Democrat strategist, is a minor liberal social media personality and booster of President Joe Biden. Suffice it to say, he wants our nation’s 46th commander in chief to look good.

And what better way to do it than sharing a photo of Biden holding the hand of grandson Beau?

“You can just tell Baby Beau has his Pop (@POTUS) wrapped around his little finger,” Jackson tweeted Friday, along with an image of the president, his wife and his grandson. He concluded with a heart emoji because apparently testosterone is dead.

You can just tell Baby Beau has his Pop (@POTUS) wrapped around his little finger. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Sil4OeBtPB — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 17, 2022

Adorable. And, as one Twitter user pointed out, very much a poorly edited version of the original photograph.

“Dem strategist photoshops Biden (badly) to make him appear younger,” Twitter user John Hanson wrote. “Safe to say Dems are worried about 2024.”

Dem strategist photoshops Biden (badly) to make him appear younger Safe to say Dems are worried about 2024 pic.twitter.com/mMJdQQ9Z0A — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 19, 2022

Indeed, the original version from Getty Images shows a more confused, more wrinkled president.

And, as Hassan noted, Biden’s hand was blurry enough in the edited pic that it basically gave it away.

This is such a crappy photoshop. Look what they did to his hand! pic.twitter.com/f4UFwE3W72 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 19, 2022

Original picture is here FYI: https://t.co/M10yz0bKKh — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 19, 2022

Other users noticed the hands, too:

Oh, but that isn’t all: Notice the inconsistencies in Biden’s face.

The Photoshopped head is pure body horror. The ghost of the original forehead is still in the image! And the straight edged cutoff below the eye… pic.twitter.com/mSUg3wQvi3 — The People’s Bacon (@ThePeoplesBacon) December 20, 2022

The smile and Jill Biden’s face also came in for some criticism:

They even changed his smile. — susan nottellin (@Susan5042) December 19, 2022

Happy vs confused. — Tom (@Tomnolastname) December 19, 2022

One user even suggested Biden consider selling the image as an NFT — if people still do that, of course.

This photo has been so heavily edited you could sell it as an NFT. https://t.co/YJ5ClMTgyF pic.twitter.com/R2D1fuIZTA — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 19, 2022

This would ordinarily be a tempest in a teapot, but it comes as the questions about Biden’s age are starting to butt up against the reality that, yes, our octogenarian president really does seem to want to spend another four years shuffling indolently around the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and not just as a houseguest of Ron DeSantis.

A report from Politico last week indicated Biden “has vented to allies about how often his age is mentioned in the press.”

“You think I don’t know how f***ing old I am?” he told one ally, according to the report. The question was apparently rhetorical on Biden’s end; whether the unnamed recipient of the remark felt the same way is left unanswered.

Just in case you didn’t “know how f***ing old” the infamously swear-prone Biden is, the answer is 80. And not a low-mileage 80, either. Let’s all recall this moment from September, because the president most certainly doesn’t:

“Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

Biden’s defenders have stopped relying on the “childhood stutter” excuse and have simply tried to pretend this will all go away — knowing full well that it won’t. But if they can’t forget what the president is forgetting, maybe they can make American voters forget.

Of all the insane and inept ways to do it, however, Chris D. Jackson seems to have found the worst: a pathetic PhotoShop attempt to make Biden look 20 years younger. If there’s any way to call the internet’s attention to something, however, it’s a bad image editing job. Whoops.

Whatever the case, it’s safe to say that the Democrats do “know how f***ing old” the president is — and they’re scared enough that they’re going to go to some pretty absurd lengths to hide it.

