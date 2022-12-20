Parler Share
Commentary

What's Wrong with Biden's Hands and Face in This Pic? Eagle-Eyed Social Media Users Spot Disturbing Details

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 20, 2022 at 1:45pm
Parler Share

Chris D. Jackson is a man in need of a PhotoShop professional.

Jackson, a Democrat strategist, is a minor liberal social media personality and booster of President Joe Biden. Suffice it to say, he wants our nation’s 46th commander in chief to look good.

And what better way to do it than sharing a photo of Biden holding the hand of grandson Beau?

“You can just tell Baby Beau has his Pop (@POTUS) wrapped around his little finger,” Jackson tweeted Friday, along with an image of the president, his wife and his grandson. He concluded with a heart emoji because apparently testosterone is dead.

Trending:
Elon Musk Takes Direct Shot at Elizabeth Warren After She Issues Warning to Tesla Board

Adorable. And, as one Twitter user pointed out, very much a poorly edited version of the original photograph.

“Dem strategist photoshops Biden (badly) to make him appear younger,” Twitter user John Hanson wrote. “Safe to say Dems are worried about 2024.”

Indeed, the original version from Getty Images shows a more confused, more wrinkled president.

President Joe Biden walks with his grandson Beau Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they leave the White House and head to Marine One on the South Lawn in Washington on Friday.
President Joe Biden walks with his grandson Beau Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they leave the White House and head to Marine One on the South Lawn in Washington on Friday. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

And, as Hassan noted, Biden’s hand was blurry enough in the edited pic that it basically gave it away.

Related:
JFK's Nephew Goes Public After Tucker Carlson's Insider Bombshell: 'The CIA's Murder of My Uncle Was a Successful Coup'

Other users noticed the hands, too:

Oh, but that isn’t all: Notice the inconsistencies in Biden’s face.

The smile and Jill Biden’s face also came in for some criticism:

One user even suggested Biden consider selling the image as an NFT — if people still do that, of course.

This would ordinarily be a tempest in a teapot, but it comes as the questions about Biden’s age are starting to butt up against the reality that, yes, our octogenarian president really does seem to want to spend another four years shuffling indolently around the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and not just as a houseguest of Ron DeSantis.

Do you think officials are covering up Biden's true health?

A report from Politico last week indicated Biden “has vented to allies about how often his age is mentioned in the press.”

“You think I don’t know how f***ing old I am?” he told one ally, according to the report. The question was apparently rhetorical on Biden’s end; whether the unnamed recipient of the remark felt the same way is left unanswered.

Just in case you didn’t “know how f***ing old” the infamously swear-prone Biden is, the answer is 80. And not a low-mileage 80, either. Let’s all recall this moment from September, because the president most certainly doesn’t:

Biden’s defenders have stopped relying on the “childhood stutter” excuse and have simply tried to pretend this will all go away — knowing full well that it won’t. But if they can’t forget what the president is forgetting, maybe they can make American voters forget.

Of all the insane and inept ways to do it, however, Chris D. Jackson seems to have found the worst: a pathetic PhotoShop attempt to make Biden look 20 years younger. If there’s any way to call the internet’s attention to something, however, it’s a bad image editing job. Whoops.

Whatever the case, it’s safe to say that the Democrats do “know how f***ing old” the president is — and they’re scared enough that they’re going to go to some pretty absurd lengths to hide it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




What's Wrong with Biden's Hands and Face in This Pic? Eagle-Eyed Social Media Users Spot Disturbing Details
Legendary Name Abandons Zuckerberg's Creepy Metaverse
Damning Photo? Reporter Says Distracted Hobbs Was Asleep in Meeting 2 Days After Certifying Own Election
JFK's Nephew Goes Public After Tucker Carlson's Insider Bombshell: 'The CIA's Murder of My Uncle Was a Successful Coup'
Tucker Carlson Gives RINO Adam Kinzinger an Epic Sendoff That Needs to Be Seen
See more...

Conversation