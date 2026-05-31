Share
Commentary
The Oct. 7, 2023, attack by terror groups against the nation of Israel provoked a worldwide outpouring, not of support, but of bitter hatred.
Commentary
The Oct. 7, 2023, attack by terror groups against the nation of Israel provoked a worldwide outpouring, not of support, but of bitter hatred. (Andrii Koval -iStock / Getty Images)

4 Reasons Why Anti-Semitism Is Anti-Christian

 By Joshua Arnold  May 31, 2026 at 1:00pm
Share

A disturbing exception to our culture’s insistence on universal toleration is the hatred reserved for ethnic Jews. The October 7 attack by terror groups against the nation of Israel provoked a worldwide outpouring, not of support, but of bitter hatred. This conflagration has leapt swiftly across inter-party windbreaks. The symptoms now affect not only the hardened Left, where anti-Semitism has long lurked, but even an increasing proportion of American conservatism, especially among younger generations. Most shockingly of all, anti-Semitic ideas are now even infiltrating the church. But anti-Semitic ideas are not biblical and are anti-Christian.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joshua Arnold
The Washington Stand is Family Research Council’s outlet for news and commentary from a biblical worldview. The Washington Stand is based in Washington, D.C. and is published by FRC, whose mission is to advance faith, family, and freedom in public policy and the culture from a biblical worldview.




4 Reasons Why Anti-Semitism Is Anti-Christian
Pleasing People or Pleasing God? The Crossroads All Believers Must Face
Freedom Isn't Free, Neither Is the Faith That Sustains It
Trump Admin Establishes Controversial Fund to Compensate Victims of Weaponized Government
The Indictment Beneath the Indictment: SPLC's Strategy for Silencing Americans
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation