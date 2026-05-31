4 Reasons Why Anti-Semitism Is Anti-Christian
A disturbing exception to our culture’s insistence on universal toleration is the hatred reserved for ethnic Jews. The October 7 attack by terror groups against the nation of Israel provoked a worldwide outpouring, not of support, but of bitter hatred. This conflagration has leapt swiftly across inter-party windbreaks. The symptoms now affect not only the hardened Left, where anti-Semitism has long lurked, but even an increasing proportion of American conservatism, especially among younger generations. Most shockingly of all, anti-Semitic ideas are now even infiltrating the church. But anti-Semitic ideas are not biblical and are anti-Christian.
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