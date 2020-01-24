Wuhan Virus Hits Chicago, New Trait Means Things Could Get Much Worse

With the number of quarantined cities in China rising, a second case of the Wuhan virus has been found in a major American city. To make matters worse, one trait of the deadly virus means it could have slipped under CDC screens undetected.

The CDC made an announcement confirming an individual infected with the coronavirus had been discovered in Illinois on Friday, according to WGN-TV.

The Chicago woman traveled in China before coming back to America earlier in January. Her infection was discovered days after she returned home.

Authorities have her in isolation, and claim that there is no further threat to the public.

The CDC previously began screening at multiple airports in the United States in an attempt to halt the virus before it entered the country. Since one of the symptoms is fever, the agency relies on temperature readings to determine if any travelers need to be evaluated in depth.

But this failed to detect the Chicago woman, who was only diagnosed after days of being home.

And thanks to a newly-discovered trait of the Wuhan virus, the CDC’s screenings could be all but useless.

China’s Hubei Health Commission confirmed that some people who have been killed by the virus never had a fever before dying, according to Bloomberg. Although this may seem minor, catching those with a high temperature seems to be the CDC’s plan of action in airports.

With a normal temperature, an infected person with no visible symptoms is likely to be allowed into the country.

Since China’s communist regime appears to be downplaying the seriousness of the outbreak, there seems to be no substantial data on how fast this virus travels or how many people it has infected.

Expert models estimate that the number of infected is many times greater than China is letting on.

China’s actions should give the CDC reason to worry. Along with quarantining tens of millions of people, the country is also canceling major celebrations and shuttering tourist sites.

The panic appears to be gripping Chinese social media as well, where videos of people simply collapsing in Wuhan and other infected cities are now circulating.

There are now even reports of the Chinese army being deployed as video of rifle-armed men in biohazard gear have surfaced.

Likely a video from #Wuhan railway station.

Someone please helps me to verify. China’s army is locking down the city with assault weapons due to #WuhanPneumonia outbreak.

Is it necessary？People just want to survive. No individual life is respected when its odd with CCP interest pic.twitter.com/DGUHFSjLgR — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) January 24, 2020

So far, it appears the CDC has been successful in keeping this virus under control in the United States.

Although new traits of the Wuhan virus could make things more difficult in preventing its spread, our government seems to be taking this outbreak seriously.

