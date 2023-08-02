WWE Boss Vince McMahon Raided by Federal Agents, Announces Indefinite Leave

Federal agents raided former WWE CEO Vince McMahon last month in relation to claims the 77-year-old for paid multiple women “hush money” following allegations of sexual misconduct.

McMahon was raided on July 17 and served with a grand jury subpoena, the WWE said in a quarterly Securities Exchange Commission filing, CNBC reported.

According to the report, it is alleged McMahon paid four different women a total of $12 million over the course of 16 years to remain quiet about alleged sexual misconduct.

After he stepped down last year, WWE said it would investigate the allegations and cooperate with any outside probes.

McMahon has not been charged with a crime. It is unclear what federal agents were looking for.

In a statement to Deadline Hollywood, McMahon denied any wrongdoing.

“In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me,” he said. “That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation.”

He added, “Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing.”

Is our justice system broken? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (25 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

McMahon also said he was recovering from a recent surgical procedure on his spine and was looking forward to new ventures.

McMahon stepped down as CEO last June when the accusations were made.

In a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, McMahon said it was time to step aside after four decades at the helm of the WWE, but he did not address reports about the allegations against him.

“At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together,” McMahon tweeted.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

He returned to the company’s board in January, but according to The Hollywood Reporter is now on indefinite leave.

The WWE told the outlet, “On July 21, 2023, Mr. McMahon went on medical leave after undergoing major spinal surgery,” the company wrote. “Mr. McMahon will remain on medical leave until further notice but will remain Executive Chairman of the Company.”

McMahon has been in the public spotlight for decades as a promoter of professional wrestling and has also gotten into the ring himself.

In recent years, he has been open about his friendship with former President Donald Trump.

Trump, who was targeted by a four-count indictment on Tuesday in relation to his decision to challenge the results of the 2020 election, has appeared at WWE events throughout the years.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.