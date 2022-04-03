Share
Sports
News

WWE Legend Makes Surprise Jesus Statement During Hall of Fame Induction Speech

 By Jack Davis  April 3, 2022 at 5:28am
Share

When World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday night, he had one move no one was expecting.

The Undertaker, known in what passes for real life as Mark Calaway, talked about his family, including his wife, former wrestler Michelle McCool.

“I think the greatest thing that you’ve ever done for me, though, is restore my relationship with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he said, as McCool and their daughter looked on during the ceremony at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Trending:
Senate Judiciary Committee Deadlocks on SCOTUS Nominee, Jackson Won't Get Favorable Recommendation

During an interview last year, according to CBN, Calaway talked about how that change came about.

“I’ve always believed in God, I just didn’t lead my life that way,” he said. “I lived a pretty excessive lifestyle and I wasn’t living my life for God.”

McCool attended Lake Hills Church in Austin, Texas, and one day invited Calaway to come along.

Calaway threw out objections, claiming “rafters are going to start shaking.”

Are you a WWE fan?

“I believe in God, I’m good,” he recalled telling his wife, adding, “it’s not going to work.”

But he went anyhow,

“I was thinking the pastor’s going to see me and he’s going to throw fire and brimstone right at me … and it wasn’t nothing like that,” Calaway said.

“I found myself being kind of tense and pensive to kind of leaning in and like, wow this is pretty cool. And that started my journey back to leading my life the way I should,” he said.

In the interview, he said his wife deserves the credit for helping him change his life.

Related:
Super Bowl MVP Shares 'Vision That God Revealed to Me,' Quotes Bible Verse

“She wanted me to be the man that I could be and that has nothing to do with being The Undertaker. It was the start of me and my journey and realizing there was a whole ’nother part to life that I was missing out on,” he said.

Calaway said he is a work in progress.

“I’m not perfect. I’m still in my process. I’m getting there but I spend a lot more time these days reading my Bible.”

During his Friday speech at his induction, Calaway also thanked his fans, according to Bleacher Report.

“My first ‘thank you’ is to you,” he said. “You were the motivation I needed many nights.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Finishes Speech, Looks Around and Says 'What Do We Do Now?'
Takeover? Twitter Stock Skyrockets as Public Learns Musk Owns Huge Portion of Company
Elon Musk Goes Viral with 3-Word Tweet After Becoming Largest Twitter Shareholder
Why Does Biden Keep Taking a Knee in Formal Photos? POTUS Goes Viral for Taking Knee in Front of Sailors
Hungary's PM Orban Elected to 4 More Years: Victory Over 'International Left, Soros Empire, Mainstream Media'
See more...

Conversation