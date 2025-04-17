There is no bigger active star in professional wrestling than WWE’s Roman Reigns (government name: Joe Anoa’i).

From his record-setting championship run from 2020-2024, to his brief dip into Hollywood for the blockbuster “Fast & Furious” franchise, Anoa’i is easily one of the biggest stars WWE has produced since his “cousin,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

(It’s a whole Samoan blood oath thing between their grandfathers. They’re not technically related.)

In the world of the establishment media, few Hollywood-focused outlets have a glossier reputation than Vanity Fair.

The magazine has technically been around since 1913, though its modern incarnation didn’t really exist until 1983, after a roughly 50-year hiatus due to merging with Vogue.

Point is, both Anoa’i and Vanity Fair sort of need mainstream approval from the masses to keep doing what they respectively do.

So what in the world were the two doing waxing positively about President Donald Trump in an interview published Thursday? Has the societal climate really changed that much since Trump won the 2024 election? Or are people just being on their best behavior for the next four years?

Truthfully, based on that interview Anoa’i had with Vanity Fair, it sounds like not only has the climate changed, but hearts, as well.

To the relevant portion, from Vanity Fair writer Tom Kludt: “Anoa’i is a registered Democrat, but he considers himself a centrist. In the most recent election, however, he says the choice was ‘very clear.'”

Do you think more and more people are comfortable talking positively about Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (109 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

“One person was giving us information,” Anoa’i told Kludt. “One person was answering questions, so it wasn’t that hard.”

When pressed if that meant he voted for Trump, the WWE star danced around a confession.

“I support our president,” Anoa’i said, apparently after a brief pause. “Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics.”

It’s the next few choice words that really highlight Anoa’i acknowledging the truth about what Trump brings to the table.

“At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country,” he explained. “Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be — to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.”

Well, then. It doesn’t get much clearer than that.

The only surprise is that Vanity Fair ever allowed that to be published, though it should come as no surprise that the outlet immediately tried to temper those glowing descriptions about Trump and his leadership style.

“Anoa’i doesn’t back everything the president does, like his penchant for nursing grievances against political rivals,” Kludt wrote in immediate follow-up. And yet, even this “critique” could be described as mild at worst, and practically complimentary at best.

“It’s like he needs that adversary,” he said. “He needs that opposition to bounce off of. He needs that competitive motivation or something.”

Uh … having a maniacal competitive motivation is practically one of the things NBA legend Michael Jordan is most beloved for. No, you shouldn’t cheat at Go Fish like Jordan allegedly did in college, but there’s something undeniably refreshing about an actual competitor in a world full of participation trophies.

And Trump is clearly that breath of fresh air — particularly compared to his predecessor — that Americans are craving.

But don’t take it from this writer. Take it from the establishment (shockingly).

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.