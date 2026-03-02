WWII Hero Awarded Medal of Honor for Refusing to ID Jewish Americans While at Gunpoint: 'We Are All Jews'

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to the family of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Roderick Edmonds of Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday at a ceremony at the White House.

The late senior non-commissioned officer is credited with saving the lives of 200 Jewish-American soldiers after they became prisoners of war.

The German Army overtook Edmonds’ infantry unit during the Battle of the Bulge, when the surprise assault through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium created an opening measuring approximately 50 miles wide and 70 miles deep in the Allied front line in December 1944.

Trump recounted during Monday’s Medal of Honor ceremony, “After a four-day death march, one that was covered very well by history books, through bitter cold, they were put into a German POW camp.”

Edmonds was the top-ranking American non-commissioned officer in the camp, known as Stalag IX-A, and was responsible for the lives of his fellow service members.

Trump said that an announcement came over the camp’s loudspeakers on the evening of Jan. 26, 1945, ordering only Jewish American soldiers to fall out for roll call at the following morning’s formation.

“Knowing this would lead to their execution, he gave a counter-order: all 1,200 American POWs would fall out together,” according to a post on the official U.S. Army’s X account.

As the senior noncommissioned officer imprisoned at Stalag IX-A in Germany, Edmonds learned the Nazis ordered only Jewish-American prisoners to assemble, threatening death for non-compliance. Knowing this would lead to their execution, he gave a counter-order: all 1,200 American… pic.twitter.com/vB3zD8M3cE — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 27, 2026

“The morning of Jan. 27, 1945, all 1,200 Americans stood in formation. Furious, the Nazi commandant called Edmonds to the front, once again demanding only the Jewish Soldiers be present,” the U.S. Army said.

Trump explained, “Enraged, the Nazi commandant rushed forward, drew his luger pistol and pressed the barrel between Sgt. Edmonds eyes. He barked at Roddie, ‘They cannot all be Jews,’ he screamed loud, again and again. And staring straight back in the raging face of evil, Sgt. Edmonds replied fearlessly, ‘We are all Jews here.’”

According to the Army’s account, “He boldly told the German officer that if he were executed, the commandant’s actions would be prosecuted under international law. The commandant lowered his weapon. Edmonds’ fortitude saved the lives of more than 200 of his Jewish-American comrades.”

Without regard for his life, Edmonds refused. He boldly told the German officer that if he were executed, the commandant’s actions would be prosecuted under international law. The commandant lowered his weapon. Edmonds’ fortitude saved the lives of more than 200 of his… pic.twitter.com/CGozjzEeuF — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 27, 2026

The camp was liberated two months later, Trump said.

Edmonds’ bravery is commemorated with a history marker in Knoxville, which shows that the Army veteran lived 40 years after his act of heroism, dying in 1985.

Edmonds’ selfless acts of heroism and intrepidity reflect the highest traditions of military service and great credit upon himself and the United States Army. Edmonds will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on March 2 at the White House. Learn more about the ceremony… pic.twitter.com/0pYKrdHRc5 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 27, 2026

Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to the master sergeant’s son, Chris.

.@POTUS presents the Congressional Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Master Sergeant Roderick W. Edmonds, posthumously — accepted on his behalf by his son, Chris. pic.twitter.com/JghfrPZ2jy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 2, 2026

“Master Sergeant Roderick W. Edmonds distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above the call of duty from Jan. 27, 1945, to March 30, 1945, as a prisoner of war in Germany,” the citation said.

In March 1945, Edmonds ordered his soldiers to rush back to the barracks rather than be transported deeper into German territory as Allied forces drew close to the POW camp.

In the face of this American resistance, the Germans abandoned the camp, leaving the POWs behind.

Trump also awarded the Medal of Honor to Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson for risking his life to rescue three severely wounded soldiers in a battle during the Vietnam War in 1968.

The Medal of Honor also went to Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis, posthumously, for leading the effort to repel an insurgent attack at a forward operating base in Afghanistan in 2013.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.