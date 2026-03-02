Share
WWII Hero Awarded Medal of Honor for Refusing to ID Jewish Americans While at Gunpoint: 'We Are All Jews'

 By Randy DeSoto  March 2, 2026 at 4:04pm
President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to the family of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Roderick Edmonds of Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday at a ceremony at the White House.

The late senior non-commissioned officer is credited with saving the lives of 200 Jewish-American soldiers after they became prisoners of war.

The German Army overtook Edmonds’ infantry unit during the Battle of the Bulge, when the surprise assault through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium created an opening measuring approximately 50 miles wide and 70 miles deep in the Allied front line in December 1944.

Trump recounted during Monday’s Medal of Honor ceremony, “After a four-day death march, one that was covered very well by history books, through bitter cold, they were put into a German POW camp.”

Edmonds was the top-ranking American non-commissioned officer in the camp, known as Stalag IX-A, and was responsible for the lives of his fellow service members.

Trump said that an announcement came over the camp’s loudspeakers on the evening of Jan. 26, 1945, ordering only Jewish American soldiers to fall out for roll call at the following morning’s formation.

“Knowing this would lead to their execution, he gave a counter-order: all 1,200 American POWs would fall out together,” according to a post on the official U.S. Army’s X account.

“The morning of Jan. 27, 1945, all 1,200 Americans stood in formation. Furious, the Nazi commandant called Edmonds to the front, once again demanding only the Jewish Soldiers be present,” the U.S. Army said.

Trump explained, “Enraged, the Nazi commandant rushed forward, drew his luger pistol and pressed the barrel between Sgt. Edmonds eyes. He barked at Roddie, ‘They cannot all be Jews,’ he screamed loud, again and again. And staring straight back in the raging face of evil, Sgt. Edmonds replied fearlessly, ‘We are all Jews here.’”

According to the Army’s account, “He boldly told the German officer that if he were executed, the commandant’s actions would be prosecuted under international law. The commandant lowered his weapon. Edmonds’ fortitude saved the lives of more than 200 of his Jewish-American comrades.”

The camp was liberated two months later, Trump said.

Edmonds’ bravery is commemorated with a history marker in Knoxville, which shows that the Army veteran lived 40 years after his act of heroism, dying in 1985.

Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to the master sergeant’s son, Chris.

“Master Sergeant Roderick W. Edmonds distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above the call of duty from Jan. 27, 1945, to March 30, 1945, as a prisoner of war in Germany,” the citation said.

In March 1945, Edmonds ordered his soldiers to rush back to the barracks rather than be transported deeper into German territory as Allied forces drew close to the POW camp.

In the face of this American resistance, the Germans abandoned the camp, leaving the POWs behind.

Trump also awarded the Medal of Honor to Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson for risking his life to rescue three severely wounded soldiers in a battle during the Vietnam War in 1968.

The Medal of Honor also went to Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis, posthumously, for leading the effort to repel an insurgent attack at a forward operating base in Afghanistan in 2013.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




