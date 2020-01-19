WWII Vet, 102, Finally Retiring as Indiana's Oldest State Employee

Indiana will be losing a piece of its history next month as its oldest state worker retires.

Bob Vollmer will be retiring Feb. 6 at the age of 102, according to WXIN.

Vollmer, a surveyor for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and a World War II veteran, joined the agency in 1962, Fox News reported.

“I guess your body tells you when it’s time to go,” Vollmer told WXIN.

“Doctors tell me that’s one reason I’m still going. I got good lungs.”

Vollmer also noted that good genes help.

His mother lived until the age of 108.

Vollmer first became interested in surveying during World War II.

“One of the officers got on a bridge with a sextant, and a wristwatch,” Vollmer said, explaining that the officer was charting their position.

“Of course, later on, I just realized that’s part of surveying,” he said, adding that his job has changed tremendously from the days of pencils and paper to held-held GPS units.

Some people have been upset when he has surveyed the boundary lines of their property, Vollmer said.

“I’ve had people shoot at me, I’ve had people sic their dogs on me,” he said.

Bob Vollmer, our oldest state employee at 102 years old, has been providing #GreatGovernmentService at the @INdnrnews for decades. I was honored to present him with a Sagamore in 2016 and wish him the absolute best in his retirement! https://t.co/nozxY7T3RM pic.twitter.com/Dk7OSjGf11 — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 15, 2020

In 2016, then-Lieutenant Gov. Eric Holcomb — who’s since been elected governor — presented Vollmer with the Sagamore of the Wabash, one of the state’s top honors, for his service.

At the time, Vollmer recalled being summoned to Holcomb’s office, according to a news release from the Indiana DNR.

“Whenever there’s a new governor, they always do something for longtime employees and give them a pencil or something,” he said.

“I got into the office, and the meeting was for me. There wasn’t anyone else there. I still didn’t know it would be this.”

Vollmer will read and farm once he is retired.

He also wants to see the South Pacific islands he served on and near during World War II.

Vollmer noted that his retirement date is special, because it is the date on which he was married.

