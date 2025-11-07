WWII Vet Stuns UK TV Anchors by Telling Them the War Wasn't Worth It - The Freedom He Fought for Is Gone

A heartbreaking moment during an interview with a British World War II veteran shows that the older generation understands how grave the situation is in his country — the freedom he fought for is gone.

Good Morning Britain interviewed Alec Penstone, a 100-year-old man who once fought to protect his country from tyranny, on Friday morning. The interview was conducted ahead of Nov. 11’s Veterans Day or for the United Kingdom, Remembrance Day.

Penstone was asked what his message is as we approach it.

“The sacrifice wasn’t worth the result that it is now,” he told the room.

When asked to explain, Penstone added, “What we fought for was our freedom … now it’s a darn sight worse than when I fought for it.”

Host Kate Garraway tried to lift the veteran’s spirits by expressing her gratitude, but the expression on Penstone told the story of how he felt.

‘What we fought for was our freedom, even now [the country] is worse than it was when I fought for it,’ says 100-year-old World War II Veteran Alec Penstone. pic.twitter.com/M9HSsS5sIW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 7, 2025

Although he did not go into detail, the UK’s situation speaks for itself.

It was reported Thursday that a reporter was arrested for “Breach of the Peace” after having a peaceful debate with a Muslim man.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph from April, the UK arrests 12,000 people per year in violation of Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

The law criminalizes “grossly offensive,” behavior online or sharing material of an “indecent, obscene or menacing character.”

These people are arrested over memes online and innocuous comments in public.

Simply having a dialogue will get you arrested.

In March, the parents of a schoolgirl were arrested for making offhanded comments via group text about her school’s administrators.

Penstone saw Nazi tyranny sweep across Europe.

He saw his country bombed as people fled and homes were destroyed.

Former Prime Minister Winston Churchill told an audience in October 1941, “never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never-in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense.”

The free peoples of the world owe it to Penstone, Churchill, and all of those who fought and died to keep fighting now.

Penstone made a startling admission about the state of the country. Those of us in the United States should take this situation as a warning to where we may be headed.

We are not as far along as the British, but electing socialist Muslims in one of our largest cities will take us there. We must never take our freedom of speech for granted. We must never forget how close tyranny is to home.

We must continue to fight and renew hope in brave men like Penstone. If we give up, we dishonor the memory of those individuals like him.

