WWII Vet Turns 104 in May and Has Only One Request for Trump

 By Ben Zeisloft  April 3, 2025 at 4:18am
World War II veteran Denver Moore is turning 104 this year, and he publicly invited President Donald Trump to his upcoming birthday party.

Moore, who now resides at the Danbury Senior Living Facility in Massillon, Ohio, went viral in recent days with the request.

He turns 104 on May 17, according to a March 26 report from The Canton Repository.

“I’m gonna be 104 in May, and I’m inviting you to my birthday party … in Canal Fulton,” Moore said in the video, wearing a red MAGA hat, which appeared to have been signed.

“I got to vote for you again, and I hope I can vote for you some more.”


Moore was drafted to serve in World War II back in 1942, serving as a link trainer instructor with the Army Air Corps, according to the Repository.

He was later trained as an electrician.

Once he left the service, Moore worked as a postal worker in Canton, Ohio, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Kelli Beckler, the executive director at Danbury Senior Living, said that Moore has been receiving calls from across the nation as his request to Trump circulates.

“We’ve been having people from all over call the facility wanting to send him cards and different things,” she said.

“We all really enjoy having Denver as one of our residents here,” Beckler continued. “We love hearing his stories. He’s a great historian and storyteller, and it’s a real honor to be able to be a part of this with him.”

Speaking of Trump, Moore said, “It’d be nice if he comes to my party,” according to WEWS-TV.

Beyond his military service and years in the workforce, Moore raised a family with his wife, who died just a few years ago.

Rich, Moore’s son, said he was proud of his father.

“If this makes him happy, then great,” Rich said. “Whatever it takes.”

Moore told the Repository that Ohio Republican state Rep. Scott Oelslager has previously stopped by the veteran’s birthday party in recent years to wish him well.

“I’d be honored to have him come,” Moore said of Trump.

The veteran added that he approves of “just about everything he does.”

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




