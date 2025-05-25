A World War II veteran knew what he wanted for his 104th birthday, and President Donald Trump delivered.

“President Trump, my name is Denver Moore. I’m gonna be 104 in May, and I’m inviting you to my birthday party,” he said in the video posted to Facebook.

“He’s my favorite president,” Moore said in the video, which initially went viral on TikTok in March.

Although Moore’s birthday came as Trump was making a triumphant diplomatic swing through the Middle East, the president recorded a greeting for the veteran, according to Fox News.

“Hi, Denver!” Trump said in the recorded message.

“I want to wish you a very happy 104th birthday from your all-time favorite president. That’s me, Donald Trump,” Trump said.

“And I’m sorry we weren’t able to get to your party. I would love to get to your party, but I’m working on Russia, Ukraine, China, and all sorts of other places, and I know you want us to do well,” he continued.

“But I want just to thank you for your incredible service to our nation and for your support for making America great again. A very, very special man you are, and happy birthday,” Trump said.

Happy Birthday Denver 🎂 Denver Moore invited President Trump to his 104th Birthday party at his retirement home today May 17th So what does Trump do, he wishes him a Happy birthday, which made his day Hit that like button for this great American

pic.twitter.com/kwFfWIC5Bw pic.twitter.com/bX1v6mh1q5 — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) May 17, 2025

Rep. Michael Rulli of Ohio, a Republican, said he was honored to help facilitate Trump’s birthday message.

He said when he learned of Moore’s video he was “struck not only by the incredible milestone of his life but also by his deep sense of patriotism and service.”

“I was even more surprised to learn that this remarkable WWII veteran was a resident at a facility right in my district,” he said, noting that the White House was an easy sell on the idea of a video greeting.

“President Trump and his team went above and beyond, recording a special video message just for him. I am incredibly grateful to the compassionate team at Danbury Senior Living, who worked hand in hand with my office to ensure Mr. Moore’s birthday was truly unforgettable,” Rulli said.

“His life and service are a testament to the spirit of our nation, and I’m proud we could celebrate him in such a meaningful way,” he said.

Moore served in the Army Air Corps, the precursor of the Air Force, during WWII before working for the Postal Service. He was married for 75 years to his wife, Thelma Lee, until she died in 2022 at the age of 95.

“I was always active, doing something. I carried mail for 20 years, walking, and that was good. I grew up on a farm. We did everything. And if we didn’t have anything to do, we created something. So it’s just this: stay active,” Moore said.

Adding one more bit of advice, he recommended that younger men “marry the right woman and live with her all of her life.”

