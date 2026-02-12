Why X is So Important: Apple News Pushes Almost Exclusively Left-Wing Content, Excludes Conservative Outlets

Most Americans assume that when they open a news aggregation app, they are seeing a broad snapshot of the world.

They assume someone, somewhere, is at least attempting balance.

A Media Research Center report says that is not what is happening on Apple News.

According to its January analysis, Apple News did not feature a single conservative-friendly outlet among its top 20 morning stories for the entire month.

Apple’s popular news app aggressively promotes articles from left-leaning news outlets, while it shuts out conservative sources, according to an explosive MRC report. @FoxBusiness @FreeSpeechAmer https://t.co/5RXVNj6tn3 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 11, 2026

In fact, out of 620 featured stories, zero came from conservative publishers.

There was nothing from Fox News, The New York Post, The Daily Mail, Breitbart, or The Daily Caller. There was nothing from The Western Journal.

Instead, the feed was dominated by legacy outlets that always tend to reflect the left’s worldview.

The Washington Post alone appeared more than 70 times.

The Associated Press and NBC News weren’t far behind the failing newspaper.

The Guardian, The New York Times, NPR, Politico, USA Today, and Bloomberg filled out the rotation.

In total, Apple News pushed 440 stories from left-leaning outlets in January. The remainder came from sources deemed “independent.” There was no ideological diversity, and every narrative went in one predictable direction.

Apple News is, of course, not run entirely by some blind algorithm that scoops up random and hot headlines.

Human editors play a hand in selecting the stories users see each morning.

Those human editors chose 620 stories, and users of the app saw negative stories that painted President Donald Trump’s foreign policy as unstable.

Those stories painted immigration enforcement as evil. Readers were reminded of the high cost of National Guard deployments tied to immigration enforcement.

There was no conservative counterpoint, and they offered only one way to interpret the events.

I use Apple products every day, although I wish I didn’t have to. I think they make some of the best devices in the world.

But I delete the News app the moment I set up a new phone. It’s garbage. The few times I have ever opened it, I knew what I was seeing.

It is like the post-2016 Drudge Report.

This is what the marriage between Big Tech and legacy media looks like when it goes unchecked. It is all liberal nonsense, all the time. There is no dissent, no room for questions, and nothing is to be challenged.

People love to mock X for being messy, which it is. The place is like the Wild West some days.

Yes, you will see nonsense on X. You will see exaggerations, and clickbait, and the occasional AI fake.

But that is speech that is open and free. It is not someone else’s job to hold your hand through the internet to tell you what is real and what is not real.

Information on X is presented as-is, without a corporate filter that decides what you are allowed to see.

The platform is vastly different from what it was before Elon Musk bought it in 2022.

Before that purchase, Twitter suspended people for sharing legitimate reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

It wasn’t until the platform, which also banned a sitting U.S. president, was rebranded with a new name and mission that we saw what truly free and open news for the masses looks like.

Imagine how many stories you never encountered when the print — and later digital — gatekeepers were in charge of the information. Imagine how many viewpoints were filtered out before many people even knew they existed.

That is why conservatives built our own systems.

It is why X matters. Apple News is what all news apps would look like if most Silicon Valley players and establishment media reporters and editors had their way.

If you have an iPhone, I suggest you open it for a look at what the liberals in your life are reading. Their Bloomberg-approved lack of insight and tolerance might start to make a lot of sense.

