Share
Commentary

X Users Spot a Telling Problem with Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Support Joe Biden

 By Allison Anton  March 6, 2024 at 10:23am
Share

It’s generally considered a social faux pas to ask for someone’s opinion, and then ignore them when they try to give it.

Hillary Clinton, however, seems to have missed that particular lesson on social etiquette.

While trying to drum up support for President Joe Biden’s flagging and uninspiring campaign, Clinton took to the social platform X with a lengthy caption on a picture of herself and Joe Biden.

Trending:
Democrat DA Denied Ability to Vote After Someone Had Cast Ballot in Her Name

In that caption, she contended, “When you’re lucky to live into your seventies or eighties, the difference of a few years doesn’t matter all that much. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are effectively the same age. Let’s use that as a baseline.”

Most would say it does when one candidate is still mentally lucid and the other can barely remember his name, but go on.

She continued, “So this week, it’s become clear the choice for this November is between one of the most effective presidents of our lifetimes, in Joe Biden… or someone who tried to overthrow our democracy, has been indicted 91 times, and says he wants to be a ‘day one’ dictator if elected again.”

Finally, she ended her endorsement by asking, “I’m choosing Biden. How about you?”

Would Hillary Clinton have been a worse president than Joe Biden?

There’s just one little issue with her question.

As other users on X were quick to point out, as soon as Clinton asked the question, she turned off replies to her tweet.

As journalist Glenn Greenwald said, “It’s so funny how Hillary pretends to seek a populist two-way conversation — tell me what do you guys think? your opinion is valid, too! — while blocking everyone from replying.”

Related:
Even Hillary Clinton Now Acknowledges Biden Has a 'Legitimate Issue' That Could Sink Him

Other users agreed.

Of course, this slimy move is typical of Clinton’s modus operandi: Pretend to care, then ignore or disregard contrary opinions if someone dares to bring them up.

After all, this was a woman who failed to win against Donald Trump in 2016 when, despite his immense popular support, many people considered him a joke and thought a Clinton win was inevitable.

Clinton has been deeply unlikable since her time as first lady, regarding ordinary Americans with barely disguised contempt (remember when she referred to middle Americans as “deplorables”?).

She clearly doesn’t care what we think, and her disabling replies to her disingenuous question only reinforces that perception among voters.

What Clinton has been incapable of understanding since her earliest presidential campaigns is, if you want to succeed in winning the large swath of average Americans, you need to at least convincingly pretend to care, at least make the appearance of listening to people’s concerns.

Even her husband understood that much.

Moreover, in today’s political climate, actions speak much louder than words.

And unfortunately for Clinton, her actions say far more than her words ever did.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Allison Anton
Allison Anton dabbles in fiction, as well as commenting on depressing modern trends and media. She calls the metro Atlanta area home, and when she’s not writing, she’s creating a loving home for her amazing husband.




Watch: Joy Reid Melts Down After Trump Dominates Super Tuesday, Says GOP Wants to 'Kick Black People Out of Colleges'
Trump Responds to Nikki Haley's Drop Out, Sends a Message to Her Supporters
X Users Spot a Telling Problem with Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Support Joe Biden
Trump and Elon Musk Meet Behind Closed Doors to Discuss Potential Game-Changing Move: Report
Gutfeld Cuts Jon Stewart, Also Takes Down Colbert, Fallon, and Kimmel in One Fell Swoop
See more...

Conversation