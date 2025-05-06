Share
Yacht Overloaded with 'Influencers' Sinks Near Miami Beach

 By Jack Davis  May 6, 2025 at 10:08am
A yacht with a bevy of social media influencers aboard produced an endless stream of videos Saturday, but probably not in the way whoever brought the influencers together might have hoped.

The Lamborghini Tecnomar, valued at about $4 million, sank near Monument Island off Miami Beach Saturday, according to the Miami Herald.

None of the 32 people aboard was injured when the 63-foot vessel went under.

The boat was far over its rated capacity, according to the Miami Herald, which referenced specifications on a for-sale listing.



A listing for the boat said it can hold 12 people, which means it was 20 people over its limit when it went down.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission representative Ashlee Sklute said the cause of the boat going under is being investigated.

The Coast Guard took all 32 people off the boat, Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg said, according to NBC.

“We were able to get on scene and thankfully get all these people, these 32 individuals, off this vessel taking on water, with no medical concerns reported,” he said.

The Coast Guard used air bags to raise the boat and park it outside of boat lanes while its owner decides where the boat goes next.

The boat’s demise was videoed by passing tourists and other witnesses.

“We were just on the boat, and we saw a bunch of cops, police boats, and there was another yacht that was flipped over completely vertically in the water,” Rachael Miller told CBS.

“It was vertical.”

“Yeah, it was straight up in the water. It definitely didn’t look ordinary, and it’s just very concerning,” she added.

“We’re coming along, and I see something in the distance appear at an angle. You can tell it was a big boat,” witness Bruce Marsh said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




