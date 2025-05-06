Yacht Overloaded with 'Influencers' Sinks Near Miami Beach

A yacht with a bevy of social media influencers aboard produced an endless stream of videos Saturday, but probably not in the way whoever brought the influencers together might have hoped.

The Lamborghini Tecnomar, valued at about $4 million, sank near Monument Island off Miami Beach Saturday, according to the Miami Herald.

None of the 32 people aboard was injured when the 63-foot vessel went under.

The boat was far over its rated capacity, according to the Miami Herald, which referenced specifications on a for-sale listing.







A listing for the boat said it can hold 12 people, which means it was 20 people over its limit when it went down.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission representative Ashlee Sklute said the cause of the boat going under is being investigated.

The Coast Guard took all 32 people off the boat, Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg said, according to NBC.

“We were able to get on scene and thankfully get all these people, these 32 individuals, off this vessel taking on water, with no medical concerns reported,” he said.

Have you ever been on a yacht? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (12 Votes) No: 71% (29 Votes)

The Coast Guard used air bags to raise the boat and park it outside of boat lanes while its owner decides where the boat goes next.

#BREAKING: Over 30 bikini-clad influencers stranded after $4 million Lamborghini-branded luxury yacht sinks off the coast of Miami. Rescue operations underway. Follow @upuknews1 for updates. pic.twitter.com/IHMvaJPJy0 — upuknews (@upuknews1) May 5, 2025

The boat’s demise was videoed by passing tourists and other witnesses.

“We were just on the boat, and we saw a bunch of cops, police boats, and there was another yacht that was flipped over completely vertically in the water,” Rachael Miller told CBS.

“It was vertical.”

#Breaking #SAR 🛟 A @USCG Sta #MiamiBeach crew & partner agencies responded to a 63-ft vessel taking on water near Monument Island rescuing 32 people w/no injuries reported around 5 p.m., Sat. Commercial salvage is working to recover the vessel & isn’t a hazard to navigation. pic.twitter.com/tCds8Kp0SU — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 4, 2025

“Yeah, it was straight up in the water. It definitely didn’t look ordinary, and it’s just very concerning,” she added.

“We’re coming along, and I see something in the distance appear at an angle. You can tell it was a big boat,” witness Bruce Marsh said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.