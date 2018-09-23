Yale Law Prof Says Reports Claiming She Groomed Potential Kavanaugh Clerks ‘100% False’

A top Yale professor is strongly denying allegations that she advised her students seeking judicial clerkships with Judge Brett Kavanaugh that they needed to look a certain way, calling the reports “100% false.”

Amy Chua was alleged to have told her students that it was “not an accident” that Kavanaugh’s female clerks “looked like models,” according to multiple reports by The Guardian, Huffington Post and Above the Law.

The reports seemed to suggest that Kavanaugh, whose nomination to the Supreme Court has been halted by sexual assault allegations from high school, chose his female law clerks based on their physical appearances.

“Everything that is being said about the advice I give to students applying to Brett Kavanaugh — or any judge — is outrageous, 100% false, and the exact opposite of everything I have stood for and said for the last fifteen years,” Chua said in a statement she posted Saturday on Twitter.

As some of you may know, there have been stories about me in the recent news cycle. All the claims are outrageous and 100% false. Here is a statement I released to the Yale Law School community: pic.twitter.com/sAiL5Fbv30 — Amy Chua (@amychua) September 22, 2018

After the reports came out Thursday on Chua’s alleged advice, Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken said Chua’s reported faculty misconduct is of “enormous concern.”

“I advise students, male and female, to dress professionally — not too casually — and to avoid inappropriate clothing,” Chua said.

“I always try my best to be frank and transparent, and to hold students to the highest professional standard.”

Chua, a vocal supporter of Kavanaugh, wrote an op-ed in July in The Wall Street Journal titled “Kavanaugh Is a Mentor To Women.”

The reports about Chua’s advice also alleged that her husband and fellow Yale law professor, Jed Rubenfeld, once told a student that Kavanaugh “hires women with a certain look.”

“I always tell students to prep insanely hard – that substance is the most important thing,” Chua’s statement reads.

“My record as a clerkship mentor, especially for women and minorities, is among the things I’m most proud of in my life.”

