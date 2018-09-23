SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Yale Law Prof Says Reports Claiming She Groomed Potential Kavanaugh Clerks ‘100% False’

Brett Kavanaugh Getting into CarWin McNamee / Getty ImagesSupreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh leaves his home September 19, 2018 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Kavanaugh is scheduled to appear again before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Monday following allegations that have endangered his appointment to the Supreme Court. (Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Hanna Bogorowski
at 4:20pm
Print

A top Yale professor is strongly denying allegations that she advised her students seeking judicial clerkships with Judge Brett Kavanaugh that they needed to look a certain way, calling the reports “100% false.”

Amy Chua was alleged to have told her students that it was “not an accident” that Kavanaugh’s female clerks “looked like models,” according to multiple reports by The Guardian, Huffington Post and Above the Law.

The reports seemed to suggest that Kavanaugh, whose nomination to the Supreme Court has been halted by sexual assault allegations from high school, chose his female law clerks based on their physical appearances.

“Everything that is being said about the advice I give to students applying to Brett Kavanaugh — or any judge — is outrageous, 100% false, and the exact opposite of everything I have stood for and said for the last fifteen years,” Chua said in a statement she posted Saturday on Twitter.

TRENDING: Feinstein’s Office Refuses To Release Unredacted Copy of Accuser’s Letter to Senate GOP

After the reports came out Thursday on Chua’s alleged advice, Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken said Chua’s reported faculty misconduct is of “enormous concern.”

“I advise students, male and female, to dress professionally — not too casually — and to avoid inappropriate clothing,” Chua said.

“I always try my best to be frank and transparent, and to hold students to the highest professional standard.”

Chua, a vocal supporter of Kavanaugh, wrote an op-ed in July in The Wall Street Journal titled “Kavanaugh Is a Mentor To Women.”

Do you think Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

[fierfly_poll]

The reports about Chua’s advice also alleged that her husband and fellow Yale law professor, Jed Rubenfeld, once told a student that Kavanaugh “hires women with a certain look.”

“I always tell students to prep insanely hard – that substance is the most important thing,” Chua’s statement reads.

“My record as a clerkship mentor, especially for women and minorities, is among the things I’m most proud of in my life.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his confirmation hearings in Washington on Sept. 5.Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Democrat Candidate Now Calling for Kavanaugh Confirmation To Continue

Jack Davis

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Obama Snaps ‘Pay Attention!’ After People Apparently Won’t Get off Phones

Hanna Bogorowski

Brett Kavanaugh Getting into CarWin McNamee / Getty Images

Yale Law Prof Says Reports Claiming She Groomed Potential Kavanaugh Clerks ‘100% False’

Jack Davis

Senate DemocratsAlex Wong / Getty Images

GOP Staff Questioned Kavanaugh After Allegations Surfaced. Dems Refused To Participate

Jack Davis

A date on a calendar is circled and designated as 'Pay Day'Sureeporn Teerasatean / Shutterstock

FBI Issues Warning to Workers Who Receive Direct-Deposit Paychecks

Will Racke

Acting Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights John GoreAaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Trump Admin Slaps Company that Discriminated Against American Workers with Punishment

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump, left, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, right. Alex Edelman / Pool / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump Calls Out Feinstein and Democrats for Obstruction: ‘TAKE THE VOTE!’

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

FBI Agrees To Declassify Collusion Docs, but Trump Puts Kibosh on It for IG Review

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.