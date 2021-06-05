Yale Lecturer: I've Dreamed About Unloading a Revolver Into Any White Person Who Gets in My Way

In an online lecture held by Yale University in April, psychiatrist Aruna Khilanani presented a talk entitled “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.”

The talk has only recently come to light, with the lecture now exclusive to those with a Yale student ID number. However, a recording was made available due to a tip provided to former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss’ Substack.

“This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil,” Khilanani said in the published recording.

Khilanani went on to talk about how she recently “ghosted” all of her white friends. She later called this a “public service” due to the murderous fantasies she started having about white people.

The talk itself was presented as part of a program called “Grand Rounds” — a Yale initiative that has clinicians and others in relevant fields give lectures to students and faculty.

When the clip was published, it came with a trigger warning from the university cautioning “profanity and imagery for violence.”

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step,” Khilanani said.

“Like I did the world a f***ing favor.”

That spoken desire to shoot someone in the head with a revolver surely caused alarm in a room of physicians — all of whom have likely taken the Hippocratic Oath to protect and value life.

“Most especially must I tread with care in matters of life and death,” the oath reads.

The lecture wasn’t just for fun either.

A poster detailing the event makes clear that the lecture is part of a course that would “fulfill the licensure requirement set forth by the State of Connecticut.”

Under a “Designation Statement,” it says the following:

“The Yale School of Medicine designates this activity for 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s). Physicians should only claim the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.”

Khilanani’s vitriol continued.

“White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time,” Khilanani said.

“We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero to accept responsibility.

“It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just, like, sort of not a good idea.”

Who is this “violent predator” who seems to have motivated both Khilanani and Yale’s presentation? None other than a made-up caricature of a “Karen” who doesn’t want to wear a mask.

Under the “Needs Assessment” banner of the poster lies the pithy rationale.

“Everyone is talking about race right now. Especially white people. And yet, white people seem to be losing it,” the poster reads.

“The number of Karen and ‘It’s my right to not wear a mask’ videos are exploding. How do we understand this psychologically?”

In a later interview with writer Katie Herzog, Khilanani asked if Herzog would be writing from a conservative angle. When Herzog said no, Khilanani replied that she was asking because she thinks conservatives are “psychologically healthier.”

“They are more in touch with their anger and negative feelings. They can articulate it,” Khilanani said.

“They can say it, they’re not covering it up or like ‘Oh my god, I’m amazing, I love all people.’ There’s not all this liberal fluff of goodness.”

When Herzog asked about Yale’s response when Khilanani submitted her talk and materials, she said there was none.

“Nothing. There was not a response for a long period of time. I was kind of surprised because usually people want to know a lot of details.”

If you find yourself wondering how this “doctor” interacts with people daily, you are not alone. Herzog asked Khilanani about her practice and whether these conversations ever arise.

Khilanani said that she does not talk to white people about these issues in private, which is really easy if you forcibly segregate yourself from your previous white “friends.”

“This is how I talk with other people of color, this is how I talk with my black friends, this is how I talk with my Asian friends. This is how we talk about you,” Khilanani said.

Herzog and Khilanani also brushed on the topic of critical theory. Khilanani said that she studied critical theory while she was at the University of Chicago.

Critical race theory, a more recent offshoot of critical theory, has become an increasingly problematic issue within the U.S. public school system. States such as Oklahoma and Idaho are already moving to ban it.

The public school system isn’t the only place CRT is being taught. The military has also been influenced, with Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas speaking out about the issue.

“There has been a disturbing uptick in cases under President Biden in which military leadership is advancing an overtly political agenda that includes critical race theory, identity politics, and blatant activism when training our war fighters,” he said in a recent statement, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story. Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and @SenTomCotton.https://t.co/4FstasB7Tm — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 28, 2021

On May 28, Crenshaw launched a “whistleblower webpage” where military members can submit their stories regarding woke ideology.

“Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology,” Crenshaw wrote in a tweet.

“We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story. Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and @SenTomCotton.”

