In the insane political climate of 2020, it’s not surprising to see crazed leftists comparing the President of the United States to Adolf Hitler.

On Monday, however, one leftist psychiatrist took things a step further by claiming that President Donald Trump is actually worse than Hitler before listing off a few of what she deems to be Hitler’ admirable qualities that Trump is lacking in.

Yale University professor and psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee posted the absurd claim in a series of since-deleted tweets.

CNN and MSNBC’s favorite “resistance” mental health expert has some thoughts on adolf hitler. pic.twitter.com/bCq2M9YzxC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 2, 2020

These people have lost their goddamn f***** minds pic.twitter.com/0Q2xyt4gwN — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 2, 2020

“Donald Trump is not an Adolf Hitler. At least Hitler improved the daily life of his followers, had discipline, and required more of himself to gain the respect of his followers,” Lee wrote.

“Even with the same pathology, there are varying degrees of competency.”

“A refusal to make comparisons has been a problem when they have such similarities. Donald Trump’s death toll is now higher than Hitler’s at the same period,” Lee added.

No one summed up the statement better than conservative author and political commentator Andrew Klavan:

Yikes. She may be crazy, but at least she’s stupid. https://t.co/eoYl5JSw6D — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) November 2, 2020

“Yikes. She may be crazy, but at least she’s stupid,” Klavan wrote.

Lee later took down the tweet and defended her actions, saying about the post “Okay, I have taken it down, since it has upset so many people and was not thought provoking but the opposite.”

“Of note, my statement was about how little Donald Trump believes he needs to do to retain his followership, NOT to minimize Adolf Hitler’s atrocities.”

“If we cannot look at parallels in history and learn from them, we are truly poised to repeat it,” she concluded.

The anti-Trump leftists have completely lost it.

In their minds, our country is in the midst of some sort of great societal evil akin to the Holocaust.

Ironically, this person is a psychologist responsible for the mental health of others.

Maybe it’s time she evaluates herself.

