'Y'all Will Never See Me Again': After Attacking Trump Supporters, Jelly Roll Says He Could Quit Music

Country singer Jelly Roll revealed that he would be content quitting his music career if he felt that was the right move.

The remarks come after several instances of him criticizing supporters of President Donald Trump, who composed a large share of his fan base.

In a March interview at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason DeFord — said he would look to God for his next steps, according to a Tuesday report from Billboard.

“Everything that Jason or Jelly Roll wanted to do in the music business, I’ve done now, so at this point, I really need to go talk to God and see if he wants me to stick around, or what he wants me to do next,” Jelly Roll said.

“If God tells me to go work at a homeless shelter in Paducah, Kentucky, I’m outta here,” he added.

“Y’all will never see me again, and I’ll be working at a… he gave me everything I ever wanted, man — Grammys, ACMs, CMAs, I’m a member of the Grand Ole Opry, like God has done it.”

Jelly Roll Says He Would Give Up Music: ‘If God Tells Me to Go Work at a Homeless Shelter, I’m Outta Here’https://t.co/ybKcyuv63d — billboard (@billboard) September 15, 2026

Jelly Roll’s comments about leaving the country music industry come after he criticized Trump and his supporters during an August stint on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Well, Mr. President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important. And trust me, you’ll be happy to see your penis again,” Jelly Roll said in one monologue, according to a report from Fox News.

“It’s crazy. Think about this, y’all. In the last few years, I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump.”

Jelly Roll doubled down on the remarks after his fans voiced disagreement.

“A lot of people seem to think these Jimmy Kimmel writers have secretly been pulling the strings and forcing this good old country boy to poke fun at our commander-in-chief,” he said on the show.

“But let’s be real about this y’all: Do you think I would take orders from some sweaty little dork named Josh? No, I was just telling it like it is,” he continued.

“And for some reason, that seemed to freak a lot of people out. I guess now that I’ve lost all this weight, folks can finally see I have balls,” he said.

Billboard noted that the past year has been filled with other “highs and lows” for the rapper-turned-country star.

While he won three Grammys in February, he and his wife, Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, were divorced. DeFord later confirmed the split was not mutual and was not her choice during a June 18 episode of her podcast.

The first six shows of his tour with Post Malone were also delayed because of Post Malone’s production schedule.

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