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Jelly Roll performs on stage during SiriusXM The Highway's Music Row Happy Hour: CMA Fest Edition at Chief's on Broadway on June 4, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jelly Roll performs on stage during SiriusXM The Highway's Music Row Happy Hour: CMA Fest Edition at Chief's on Broadway on June 4, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Davis / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

'Y'all Will Never See Me Again': After Attacking Trump Supporters, Jelly Roll Says He Could Quit Music

 By Michael Austin  September 16, 2026 at 7:40am
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Country singer Jelly Roll revealed that he would be content quitting his music career if he felt that was the right move.

The remarks come after several instances of him criticizing supporters of President Donald Trump, who composed a large share of his fan base.

In a March interview at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason DeFord — said he would look to God for his next steps, according to a Tuesday report from Billboard.

“Everything that Jason or Jelly Roll wanted to do in the music business, I’ve done now, so at this point, I really need to go talk to God and see if he wants me to stick around, or what he wants me to do next,” Jelly Roll said.

“If God tells me to go work at a homeless shelter in Paducah, Kentucky, I’m outta here,” he added.

“Y’all will never see me again, and I’ll be working at a… he gave me everything I ever wanted, man — Grammys, ACMs, CMAs, I’m a member of the Grand Ole Opry, like God has done it.”

Jelly Roll’s comments about leaving the country music industry come after he criticized Trump and his supporters during an August stint on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Well, Mr. President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important. And trust me, you’ll be happy to see your penis again,” Jelly Roll said in one monologue, according to a report from Fox News.

“It’s crazy. Think about this, y’all. In the last few years, I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump.”

Jelly Roll doubled down on the remarks after his fans voiced disagreement.

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“A lot of people seem to think these Jimmy Kimmel writers have secretly been pulling the strings and forcing this good old country boy to poke fun at our commander-in-chief,” he said on the show.

“But let’s be real about this y’all: Do you think I would take orders from some sweaty little dork named Josh? No, I was just telling it like it is,” he continued.

“And for some reason, that seemed to freak a lot of people out. I guess now that I’ve lost all this weight, folks can finally see I have balls,” he said.

Billboard noted that the past year has been filled with other “highs and lows” for the rapper-turned-country star.

While he won three Grammys in February, he and his wife, Bunnie Xo, were divorced.

The first six shows of his tour with Post Malone were also delayed because of Post Malone’s production schedule.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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