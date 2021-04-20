Login
Commentary
Yamiche Alcindor Gets Blasted on Twitter for Weird Take on Chauvin Trial

By C. Douglas Golden
Published April 20, 2021 at 8:54am
Did you know that defendants in the American justice system often have a different take on their case than the prosecution does?

I know — weird, right? This certainly isn’t the case in, say, China or Cuba. But apparently, one of the most famous (and sycophantic) journalists in the White House press room tuned into the Derek Chauvin trial and was amazed that the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd is actually bothering to put up a defense.

Yamiche Alcindor is the White House correspondent for PBS. Even if you don’t follow the White House press corps regularly, you might remember her from President Joe Biden’s first news conference, in which she asked the president about whether “the perception of you that got you elected as a moral, decent man is the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country and entrusting you with unaccompanied minors.”

(Mind you, she hasn’t always been this fawning. Just ask any of former President Donald Trump’s press secretaries.)

Anyway, by all evidence, she doesn’t to have spent much time studying American jurisprudence or the adversarial system of criminal trials, because she was apparently astounded at the closing arguments in the Chauvin case:

“Chauvin’s lawyer said it flies in the face of common sense to say Floyd’s death was not caused at least in part by his underlying conditions or drug use,” Alcindor tweeted Monday afternoon.

“This argument is in direct contradiction to the prosecution’s case which says believe your eyes, Chauvin’s knee killed Floyd.”

The reaction on Twitter can be best summed up by Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh:

While that’s the most succinct take on the cluelessness of this tweet, Walsh wasn’t the only conservative blue checkmark to note the weirdness of this tweet:

Alcindor’s tweet might be the worst single take on the Chauvin trial by anyone in the media, but it’s worth noting that some actual legal analysts were kind of surprised that Chauvin’s defense counsel was treating this like a trial, too.

Exhibit A, your honor — CNN senior legal analyst Laura Coates:

Yes, I thought about this. Given that “reasonable doubt” is the only thing a defendant needs to prove to the jury in a criminal proceeding for a not guilty verdict to be returned, it’s almost like Coates is lambasting Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson for trying to do his job. Or perhaps she believes this is a special case where Chauvin ought to have to prove his innocence.

After all, given that so many have been willing to throw our norms out the window over the past year because they don’t get the politically correct results. It was only a matter of time before “innocent until proven guilty” got tossed out the moving vehicle like a spent cigarette.

This is one of the inherent contradictions of the Chauvin trial. The likelihood it would end in acquittal, no matter what the evidence presented may have been, has always been slim. Every prosecution witness could have been dismantled and the former Minneapolis police officer could have gotten Atticus Finch to provide the closing argument. The likelihood was and remains that the case will be decided on the emotions and social pressures that the death of George Floyd engendered.

Is Derek Chauvin getting a fair trial?

However, Alcindor, Coates and no shortage of others on the left are openly saying that’s a good thing — provided, of course, those emotions and social pressures lead the jury to convict Chauvin.

Alcindor seemed startled Chauvin’s defense was presenting facts about George Floyd’s numerous underlying conditions as well the drugs in his system. This was in “direct contradiction to the prosecution’s case which says believe your eyes, Chauvin’s knee killed Floyd” — a case that doesn’t rely on the facts so much as it does perception and emotion.

Coates, meanwhile, indicated it was a mark of shame that Chauvin wasn’t trying to prove his innocence, which isn’t the point of a criminal trial.

It’s almost they seem genuinely amazed Chauvin isn’t groveling before the court. That wouldn’t save him or provide catharsis, but at least then the left-bubble Twitter could talk about how it served him right.

It would also go down well for a trial in a country like China or Cuba.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







