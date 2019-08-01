Yang Wants To ‘Start Moving Our People to Higher Ground’ as Dem Candidates Panic over Global Warming

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang sounded the climate change alarm Wednesday during the second round of Democratic presidential debates.

According to the 44-year-old candidate, it’s time that Americans start moving “to higher ground.”

Yang was responding to former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks on climate change.

“The United States is only 15 percent of global emissions,” Yang said.

“We like to act as if we’re 100 percent.”

“But the truth is even if we were to curb our emissions dramatically, the earth is still going to get warmer, and we can see it around us this summer,” he added.

And even if we address the issue right now, it might be “too late.”

“The last four years have been the four warmest years in recorded history,” Yang said. “This going to be a tough truth, but we are too late. We are 10 years too late.”

“We need to do everything we can to start moving the climate in the right direction, but we also need to start moving our people to higher ground,” he said.

“And the best way to do that is to put economic resources into your hands so you can protect yourself and your families,” Yang concluded.

Yang was not alone in his climate alarmism, as plenty of other Democrats also expressed concern over global warming.

Yang, of course, is no stranger to outlandish policies.

His signature proposal is to hand out $1,000 each month to every American adult.

He calls this handout a “freedom dividend.”

“We need to do the opposite of much of what we’re doing right now, and the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math,” Yang said Wednesday at the debate, as The Hill reported.

